Patent office publishes first official journal of the year

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 3rd of January 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Patent Statistics

A total of 1472 patent applications have been published in the 1st issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1472 applications published in the journal, 274 applications account for early publications while 1198 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. Also, a total of 837 applications have been granted last week.

Early Publications

City This Week Delhi 67 Mumbai 35 Chennai 157 Kolkata 15 Total 274

Ordinary Publications

City This Week Delhi 496 Mumbai 358 Chennai 315 Kolkata 29 Total 1198

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1472

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 2123 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 831 Mumbai 341 Chennai 676 Kolkata 275 Total 2123

Publications under Grant

City This Week Delhi 280 Mumbai 120 Chennai 303 Kolkata 134 Total 837

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1472 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 323 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 67 applications from Delhi, 112 applications from Mumbai, 35 applications from Bangalore, 87 applications from Chennai, 15 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date Delhi 67 Mumbai 112 Bangalore 35 Chennai 87 Hyderabad 15 Kolkata 7

Patent statistics summary (1st of January 2020 till date)

Total early publications 274 Total ordinary publications 1198 Total applications published 1472 Total grants in Delhi 280 Total grants in Mumbai 120 Total grants in Chennai 303 Total grants in Kolkata 134 Total Grants 837 Total applications examined 2123

Industrial Design Statistics

The designs office has registered a total of 246 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 246 applications.

Total designs registered this Week: 246

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 246

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

