Indian Trademark Registry Notices, Updates and Notifications – 2020

Corona Puts the IP World on Notice

Intellepedia Publication Date: 20.03.2020

In the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic, several IP offices all around the world have taken measures to minimize user impact by closing down their IP offices either fully or partially. The EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has postponed all meetings and events and extended all time limits expiring between 9th March and 30th April to 1st May 2020. The IP Office of Hong Kong as well as the China National IP Administration have extended all patent, design and trademark deadlines for filing dates falling between 29th January and 21st February. The Italian IP Office has taken measures which include telephone assistance service through call center operators from home, as well as temporarily closing its public-facing services, except the filing of urgent documents. The Spanish IP Office (OEPM) has announced that all deadlines for pending proceedings are suspended and will be resumed when the state of emergency or its extensions finish. The USPTO has closed all its offices from 16th March 2020 until further notice. Similarly, the Intellectual Property Office of India has suspended all hearings related to trademark, patents and design application till 15th April.