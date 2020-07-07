Dip in patent publications this week compensated by increase in grants

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 3rd of July 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 625 patent applications have been published in the 27th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 625 applications published in the journal, 143 applications account for early publications while 482 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 862 applications have been granted last week as compared to 617 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 39.71%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 151 6 96.03% decrease Mumbai 48 40 16.67% decrease Chennai 37 97 162.16% increase Kolkata 6 0 — Total 242 143 40.91% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 191 136 28.8% decrease Mumbai 73 110 50.68% increase Chennai 215 211 1.86% decrease Kolkata 70 25 64.29% decrease Total 549 482 12.20% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 791

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 625

Percentage difference: 20.99% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,899 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 830 Mumbai 410 Chennai 500 Kolkata 159 Total 1,899

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 265 308 16.27% increase Mumbai 71 119 67.61% increase Chennai 198 294 48.49% increase Kolkata 83 141 69.88% increase Total 617 862 39.71% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 625 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 246 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 30 applications from Delhi, 46 applications from Mumbai, 46 applications from Pune, 48 applications from Bangalore, 57 applications from Chennai and 15 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 26th June 2020 to 3rd July 2020 Delhi 524 30 Mumbai 829 46 Pune 449 46 Bangalore 655 48 Chennai 627 57 Hyderabad 337 15 Kolkata 97 4

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 3,097 Total ordinary publications 16,930 Total applications published 20,027 Total grants in Delhi 4,199 Total grants in Mumbai 1,882 Total grants in Chennai 4,103 Total grants in Kolkata 2,034 Total Grants 12,218 Total applications examined 35,534

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 221 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 4,222 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 203

Total designs registered this Week: 221

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 4,222

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

