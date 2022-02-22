Indian Copyright Statistics-November and December 2021

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of November and December 2021, is given below.

NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2021

There is an increase of 43% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of December as compared to the month of November 2021. A total of 2364 applications were filed in the month of November and a total of 3375 applications were filed in the month of December 2021 . The majority of applications were filed for literary works and artistic works.

Sr.No Type of Work Number of Applications Filed in the Month of November 2021 Number of Applications Filed in the Month of December 2021 Change Percentage Change 1 Literary/ Dramatic Work

1334 1708 374 Increase of 28% 2 Artistic Work 399 675 276 Increase of 69% 3 Cinematograph Work 27 18 9 Decrease of 33% 4 Sound Recording 445 800 355 Increase of 80% 5 Software 130 153 23 Increase of 18% 6 Music 29 21 8 Decrease of 28% Total 2364 3375 1011 Increase of 43%

Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels) and Parikha Rathi (Legal Intern)

