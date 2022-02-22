1 day ago Copyrights 0Comment

Indian Copyright Statistics-November and December 2021

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of November and December 2021, is given below.

NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2021

There is an increase of 43% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of December as compared to the month of November 2021. A total of 2364 applications were filed in the month of November and a total of 3375 applications were filed in the month of December 2021 . The majority of applications were filed for literary works and artistic works.

Sr.NoType of WorkNumber of Applications Filed in the Month of November 2021Number of Applications Filed in the Month of December 2021ChangePercentage Change
1Literary/ Dramatic Work
13341708374Increase of 28%
2Artistic Work399675276Increase of 69%
3Cinematograph Work27189Decrease of 33%
4Sound Recording445800355Increase of 80%
5Software 13015323Increase of 18%
6Music 29218Decrease of 28%
Total236433751011Increase of 43%
Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels) and Parikha Rathi (Legal Intern)

The Copyright Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Copyright and Trademark Division of BananaIP Counsels, a Top ranked IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Copyright Statistics.

The Copyright statistics initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading awareness about intellectual property and allied laws. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and link back to the source.

Disclaimer:

Please note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com  for corrections and take down.

