Indian Copyright Statistics-December 2021 and January 2022

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of December 2021 and January 2022, is given below.

DECEMBER 2021 AND JANUARY 2022

There is an increase of 43% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of December as compared to the month of November 2021. A total of 2364 applications were filed in the month of November and a total of 3375 applications were filed in the month of December 2021 . The majority of applications were filed for literary works and artistic works.

Sr.NoType of WorkNumber of Applications Filed in the Month of December 2021Number of Applications Filed in the Month of January 2022ChangePercentage Change
1Literary/ Dramatic Work
17081324384Decrease of 22%
2Artistic Work675406269Decrease of 40%
3Cinematograph Work18224Increase of 22%
4Sound Recording800258542Decrease of 68%
5Software 153 14013Decrease 8%
6Music 21210No change
Total337521711204Decrease of 36%
Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels) and Parikha Rathi (Legal Intern)

The Copyright Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Copyright and Trademark Division of BananaIP Counsels, a Top ranked IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Copyright Statistics.

The Copyright statistics initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading awareness about intellectual property and allied laws. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and link back to the source.

Disclaimer:

Please note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com  for corrections and take down.

