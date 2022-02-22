Indian Copyright Statistics-December 2021 and January 2022

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of December 2021 and January 2022, is given below.

DECEMBER 2021 AND JANUARY 2022

There is an increase of 43% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of December as compared to the month of November 2021. A total of 2364 applications were filed in the month of November and a total of 3375 applications were filed in the month of December 2021 . The majority of applications were filed for literary works and artistic works.

Sr.No Type of Work Number of Applications Filed in the Month of December 2021 Number of Applications Filed in the Month of January 2022 Change Percentage Change 1 Literary/ Dramatic Work

1708 1324 384 Decrease of 22% 2 Artistic Work 675 406 269 Decrease of 40% 3 Cinematograph Work 18 22 4 Increase of 22% 4 Sound Recording 800 258 542 Decrease of 68% 5 Software 153 140 13 Decrease 8% 6 Music 21 21 0 No change Total 3375 2171 1204 Decrease of 36%

