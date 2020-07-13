37535 patent applications examined till date

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 10th of July 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 646 patent applications have been published in the 28th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 646 applications published in the journal, 153 applications account for early publications while 493 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 632 applications have been granted last week as compared to 862 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 26.68%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 6 3 50% decrease Mumbai 40 26 35% decrease Chennai 97 121 24.74% increase Kolkata 0 3 — Total 143 153 6.99% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 136 52 61.76% decrease Mumbai 110 60 45.45% decrease Chennai 211 136 35.54% decrease Kolkata 25 245 880% increase Total 482 493 2.29% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 625

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 646

Percentage difference: 3.36% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,001 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 889 Mumbai 312 Chennai 673 Kolkata 127 Total 2,001

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 308 269 12.66% decrease Mumbai 119 69 42.02% decrease Chennai 294 205 30.27% decrease Kolkata 141 89 36.88% decrease Total 862 632 26.68% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 646 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 118 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 8 applications from Delhi, 20 applications from Mumbai, 18 applications from Pune, 15 applications from Bangalore, 34 applications from Chennai and 18 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 3rd July 2020 to 10th July 2020 Delhi 532 8 Mumbai 849 20 Pune 467 18 Bangalore 670 15 Chennai 661 34 Hyderabad 355 18 Kolkata 102 5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 3,250 Total ordinary publications 17,423 Total applications published 20,673 Total grants in Delhi 4,468 Total grants in Mumbai 1,951 Total grants in Chennai 4,308 Total grants in Kolkata 2,123 Total Grants 12,850 Total applications examined 37,535

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 4,423 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 221

Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 4,423

