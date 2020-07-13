+91-80-26860424 / 34

13 July 2020
37535 patent applications examined till date

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 10th of July 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 646 patent applications have been published in the 28th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 646 applications published in the journal, 153 applications account for early publications while 493 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 632 applications have been granted last week as compared to 862 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 26.68%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi6350% decrease
Mumbai402635% decrease
Chennai9712124.74% increase
Kolkata03
Total1431536.99% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1365261.76% decrease
Mumbai1106045.45% decrease
Chennai21113635.54% decrease
Kolkata25245880% increase
Total4824932.29% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 625

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 646

Percentage difference: 3.36% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,001 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi889
Mumbai312
Chennai673
Kolkata127
Total2,001

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi30826912.66% decrease
Mumbai1196942.02% decrease
Chennai29420530.27% decrease
Kolkata1418936.88% decrease
Total86263226.68% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 646 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 118 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 8 applications from Delhi, 20 applications from Mumbai, 18 applications from Pune, 15 applications from Bangalore, 34 applications from Chennai and 18 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date3rd July 2020 to 10th July 2020
Delhi5328
Mumbai84920
Pune46718
Bangalore67015
Chennai66134
Hyderabad35518
Kolkata1025

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications3,250
Total ordinary publications17,423
Total applications published20,673
Total grants in Delhi4,468
Total grants in Mumbai1,951
Total grants in Chennai4,308
Total grants in Kolkata2,123
Total Grants12,850
Total applications examined37,535

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 4,423 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 221
  • Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 4,423

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

