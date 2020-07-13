CPI(M) asks Government to issue compulsory license for Remdesivir, EPO creates search strategies to help fight against COVID-19 and more patent news

INDIA PATENT NEWS UPDATE

CPI(M) asks Government to issue compulsory license for manufacturing generic versions of drug – Remdesivir

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has reportedly requested the Central Government to issue a compulsory license to manufactures for the production of generic versions of drug – Remdesivir. Remdesivir, originally an anti-viral, is now being used to treat some symptoms of a COVID patient. The CPI(M) has asked the Government to invoke Section 92 of the Patents Act, 1970 to “break the patent monopoly of Gilead Sciences.” Gilead Sciences previously signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with generic pharmaceutical manufacturers in India, Egypt and Pakistan. As per this agreement, five pharmaceutical companies in India have the exclusive right to manufacture and sell the drug in 127 different countries. CPI(M) has said “Under Clause 92 of India’s Patents Act, India has the right to issue a compulsory license to manufacture the drug. Under Clause 92A of the Patents Act, compulsory license can even be issued for export to countries that may require the drug and not have the capability to manufacture it.”

You make click here to access the official press release by Gilead Sciences on Voluntary Licensing Agreements for Remdesivir.

INTERNATIONAL PATENT NEWS UPDATE

EPO creates search strategies to aid scientists distinguish documents relevant to fight the COVID-19 pandemic

As per the latest notification by the European Patent Office (EPO), Patent Examiners and Patent Analysts of the EPO have created search strategies or search statements for scientists to help them identify relevant documents in all technical fields related to combating COVID-19. According to the EPO, the search strategies are suited to be implemented on Espacenet, EPO’s online patent search interface.

The search strategies have been placed under four main headings, namely –

Vaccines

Overview of candidate therapies for COVID-19

Candidate antiviral and symptomatic therapeutics

Nucleic acids and antibodies to fight coronavirus

You may click here for more information.

EUIPO and EPO to jointly host online conference on Additive Manufacturing

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and the European Patent Office (EPO) will be hosting an online conference on Additive Manufacturing, most commonly referred to as 3D Printing. The four-day digital conference will be held between the 13th and 16th of July 2020. While recognizing the opportunities presented by 3D Printing, the EPO aims to understand the challenges posed by the technology with reference to Intellectual Property as 3D printing is likely to have an impact on, patents, designs and copyrights. As per the notification, the conference will create a platform for experts, policy makers, inventors, attorneys and entrepreneurs to share their standpoints. The conference is likely to be beneficial to SMEs, Researchers and IP professionals. Interested persons may click here to Register for the event and here for more information.

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

