1.58 Lakhs Trademarks Filed in 2020 Till Date
1.58 Lakhs trademarks filed in 2020 till date, Increase of 16% in the total number of trademark applications published in the Trademark Journal, Increase of 2908 applications examined by Trademark Office this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
There has been a nineteen (19)% increase in the total number of trademark applications examined this week. Similarly, there has been an increase of sixteen (16)% in the total applications published in the Trademark Journal However, there has been an decrease of twenty nine (29) % in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|15039
|17947
|An increase of 19%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|2124
|1508
|A decrease of 29%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|6199
|7168
|An increase of 16%
|Total Registrations Granted
|38
|41
|An increase of 8%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between July 1st ,2020 to July 8th ,2020
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|1407
|929
|583
|25
|2
|CHENNAI
|1729
|1771
|870
|1
|3
|DELHI
|3448
|3859
|3524
|5
|4
|KOLKATA
|528
|482
|391
|3
|5
|MUMBAI
|2101
|1725
|1132
|7
|Total
|9213
|8766
|6500
|41
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to July 8th, 2020
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 158368
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 64937
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 109194
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 81051
Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha
