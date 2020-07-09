1.58 Lakhs Trademarks Filed in 2020 Till Date

1.58 Lakhs trademarks filed in 2020 till date, Increase of 16% in the total number of trademark applications published in the Trademark Journal, Increase of 2908 applications examined by Trademark Office this week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been a nineteen (19)% increase in the total number of trademark applications examined this week. Similarly, there has been an increase of sixteen (16)% in the total applications published in the Trademark Journal However, there has been an decrease of twenty nine (29) % in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 15039 17947 An increase of 19% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 2124 1508 A decrease of 29% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 6199 7168 An increase of 16% Total Registrations Granted 38 41 An increase of 8% Total Hearing Notices Issued N/A N/A N/A Total Renewal Notices Issued N/A N/A N/A

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between July 1st ,2020 to July 8th ,2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1407 929 583 25 2 CHENNAI 1729 1771 870 1 3 DELHI 3448 3859 3524 5 4 KOLKATA 528 482 391 3 5 MUMBAI 2101 1725 1132 7 Total 9213 8766 6500 41

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to July 8th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 158368

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 64937

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 109194

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 81051

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

