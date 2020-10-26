25% decrease in patent grants, 13% decrease in patent publications

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 23rd of October 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 654 patent applications have been published in the 43rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 654 applications published in the journal, 205 applications account for early publications while 449 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 323 applications have been granted last week as compared to 431 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 25.06%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 156 158 1.28% increase Mumbai 24 15 37.5% decrease Chennai 109 27 75.23% decrease Kolkata 22 5 77.27% decrease Total 311 205 34.08% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 94 65 30.85% decrease Mumbai 61 64 4.92% increase Chennai 264 180 31.82% decrease Kolkata 22 140 536.36% increase Total 441 449 1.81% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 752

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 654

Percentage difference: 13.03% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,278 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 532 Mumbai 247 Chennai 374 Kolkata 125 Total 1,278

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 154 114 25.97% decrease Mumbai 62 54 12.90% decrease Chennai 150 105 30% decrease Kolkata 65 50 23.08% decrease Total 431 323 25.06% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 654 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 102 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 23 applications from Delhi, 26 applications from Mumbai, 8 applications from Pune, 9 applications from Bangalore, 18 applications from Chennai and 11 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 16th October 2020 to 23rd October 2020 Delhi 1,153 23 Mumbai 1,421 26 Pune 809 8 Bangalore 1,217 9 Chennai 1,230 18 Hyderabad 661 11 Kolkata 185 7

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 6,261 Total ordinary publications 38,751 Total applications published 45,012 Total grants in Delhi 7,661 Total grants in Mumbai 3,184 Total grants in Chennai 7,268 Total grants in Kolkata 3,527 Total Grants 21,640 Total applications examined 58,598

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 204 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 7,463 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 205

Total designs registered this Week: 204

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 7,463

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

