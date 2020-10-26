+91-80-26860424 / 34

25% decrease in patent grants, 13% decrease in patent publications

26 October 2020
25% decrease in patent grants, 13% decrease in patent publications

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 23rd of October 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 654 patent applications have been published in the 43rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 654 applications published in the journal, 205 applications account for early publications while 449 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 323 applications have been granted last week as compared to 431 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 25.06%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1561581.28% increase
Mumbai241537.5% decrease
Chennai1092775.23% decrease
Kolkata22577.27% decrease
Total31120534.08% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi946530.85% decrease
Mumbai61644.92% increase
Chennai26418031.82% decrease
Kolkata22140536.36% increase
Total4414491.81% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 752

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 654

Percentage difference: 13.03% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,278 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi532
Mumbai247
Chennai374
Kolkata125
Total1,278

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi15411425.97% decrease
Mumbai625412.90% decrease
Chennai15010530% decrease
Kolkata655023.08% decrease
Total43132325.06% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 654 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 102 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 23 applications from Delhi, 26 applications from Mumbai, 8 applications from Pune, 9 applications from Bangalore, 18 applications from Chennai and 11 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date16th October 2020 to 23rd October 2020
Delhi1,15323
Mumbai1,42126
Pune8098
Bangalore1,2179
Chennai1,23018
Hyderabad66111
Kolkata1857

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications6,261
Total ordinary publications38,751
Total applications published45,012
Total grants in Delhi7,661
Total grants in Mumbai3,184
Total grants in Chennai7,268
Total grants in Kolkata3,527
Total Grants21,640
Total applications examined58,598

 INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 204 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 7,463 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 205
  • Total designs registered this Week: 204

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 7,463

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

