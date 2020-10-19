Annual report 2018-2019 published, US and EU block India and South Africa on IPR waiver proposal and more

In this week’s Patent News – Office of CGPDTM publishes Annual Report 2018-2019, TCS ranks first in the field of Information Technology; IPO to accept 5 more PPH requests for 2020; Indian Patent Office issues list of withdrawn patent applications; Union Education Minister launches Kalam Program for Intellectual Property Literacy and Awareness campaign – “KAPILA”; U.S.A, E.U and Australia dissent on waiver of IPR under the TRIP’s Agreement and other news updates.

INDIA PATENT NEWS UPDATES

Office of CGPDTM publishes Annual Report 2018-2019, TCS ranks first in the field of Information Technology

The Office of CGPDTM recently published the Annual Report 2018-2019, the Report essentially highlights the trends in IPR and provides information regarding growth or decline in the number of IPR applications filed in the said time period. The Report shows an overall increase of 15% in the number of IPR applications filed in 2018-2019 compared to the preceding year. In reference to Patents, a total of 50,659 applications have been filed, marking an increase of 5.9%. The Patent Office has also highlighted that there has been a significant increase in total number of patent applications examined. The IPO has examined 85,426 patent applications, in the said period, compared to 60,298 applications in 2017-2018. Further, 12585 Design applications were filed between 2018-2019, demonstrating an increase of 6.8%. Additionally, TATA Consultancy Services Ltd., and WIPRO Ltd. have been ranked No.1 and No.2, respectively, in the category of – Indian applicants for patents in the field of Information Technology. According to the Report, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics and Huawei have been recognized as the top 3 Foreign Resident Applicants.

You may click here to success the full 2018-2019 Annual Report.

IPO to accept 5 more PPH requests for 2020

The Indian Patent Office published a notice on the 17th of October 2020 informing patent applicants that it would start accepting Form 5-1 requests under Chapter 5 of the PPH Guidelines from 2nd November, 2020. According to the IPO notification, filing of Form 5-1 under Chapter 5 of the PPH Guidelines commenced from 5th December 2019 as notified on 4th December 2019. After scrutiny of 100 requests received, 56 requests were accepted by IPO and the applicants were allowed to file request for expedited examination on Form 18A.

Thereafter the IPO notified the acceptance of Form 5-1 under Chapter 5 of the PPH Guidelines on two occasions, i.e., on 9th March 2020 and 10th August, for the remaining slots. After scrutiny of requests received in response, 39 requests were accepted by IPO as per the Guidelines and the applicants were allowed to file request for expedited examination on Form 18A.

Since 5 requests slots would be still available as per the PPH Guidelines, the IPO would start accepting Form 5-1 under Chapter 5 of the PPH Guidelines from 2nd November, 2020 for these slots.

Indian Patent Office issues list of withdrawn patent applications

The Indian Patent Office published a notice consisting of patent applications that have been withdrawn through Form 29 between the 1st April 2020 and 30th September 2020. According to the document published on 14th October 2020, over 240 applications have been withdrawn in the aforementioned period. You may click here to access the official notice.

Union Education Minister launches Kalam Program for Intellectual Property Literacy and Awareness campaign – “KAPILA”

Union Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal launched the Kalam Program for Intellectual Property Literacy and Awareness campaign titled “KAPILA.” on the 89th birth anniversary of former President and Scientist Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The virtual launch event witnessed the presence of many eminent dignitaries. In addition to the launch of the Awareness campaign, the Institution Innovation Council (IIC 2.0) presented the Annual Report and also announced the launch of IIC 3.0 as well as its official website. Further, October 15th to 23rd has been recognized as “Intellectual Property Literacy Week.” During the launch of the campaign, the Minister of State for Education, Shri Sanjay Dhotre explained that the Literacy week will offer a platform for various online awareness activities to be held. The activities will primarily focus on the significance of applying for patents. Shri O.P Gupta, the Controller General of Patents, Design and Trademarks, who was also present at the virtual launch, said “the country can benefit from its inventions only if the country’s researchers and inventors are aware of the proper system of patenting. This campaign will create awareness among students for filing applications for patents.”

Source: here

PATENT INFRINGEMENT NEWS UPDATES

U.S.A, E.U and Australia dissent waiver of IPR under the TRIP’s Agreement

India and South Africa had previously moved the World Trade Organization (WTO) to seek a temporary waiver of IPR provisions to support developing countries in manufacturing and importing COVID 19 drugs. In furtherance to this proposal, the TRIPS’s General Council recently held a discussion with its member countries with the objective to reach an agreement. According to reports, U.S.A, E.U and Australia expressed their dissent in the matter. Further, developed countries including Japan, U.K, Canada, Switzerland and Norway disagree with the waiver. Despite opposition from the above countries, members such as Indonesia, Colombia, Chile, China, Thailand, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kenya and many more, have expressed their support.

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

