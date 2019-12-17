22,000+ patents granted so far this year, will the IPO reach the 25,000 figure?

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 13th of December 2019. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Patent Statistics

A total of 1633 patent applications have been published in the 50th issue of the Patent Journal, 2019. Out of the 1633 applications published in the journal, 211 applications account for early publications while 1422 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 388 applications have been granted last week as compared to 666 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 41.74%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 78 29 62.82% decrease Mumbai 39 18 53.84% decrease Chennai 112 152 35.71% increase Kolkata 7 12 71.42% increase Total 236 211 10.59% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 614 631 2.76% increase Mumbai 192 275 43.22% increase Chennai 266 450 69.17% increase Kolkata 171 66 61.40% decrease Total 1244 1422 14.30% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1480

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1633

Percentage difference: 10.33% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1317 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 546 Mumbai 247 Chennai 354 Kolkata 170 Total 1317

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 266 153 42.48% decrease Mumbai 98 62 36.73% decrease Chennai 209 124 40.66% decrease Kolkata 93 49 47.31% decrease Total 666 388 41.74% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1633 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 359 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 36 applications from Delhi, 65 applications from Mumbai, 39 applications from Bangalore, 171 applications from Chennai, 43 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st January 2019 to 13th December 2019 6th December 2019 to 13th December 2019 Delhi 1176 36 Mumbai 879 65 Bangalore 1059 39 Chennai 951 171 Hyderabad 464 43 Kolkata 255 5

Patent statistics summary (1st January 2019 –till date)

Total early publications 5508 Total ordinary publications 42456 Total applications published 47964 Total grants in Delhi 8445 Total grants in Mumbai 3073 Total grants in Chennai 7101 Total grants in Kolkata 3558 Total Grants 22177 Total applications examined 77206

Indian Industrial Design Statistics

The designs office has registered a total of 148 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2019 till date now adds to a total of 14118 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 392

Total designs registered this Week: 148

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2019 till date: 14118

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

