+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Search
Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

22,000+ patents granted so far this year, will the IPO reach the 25,000 figure?

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > 22,000+ patents granted so far this year, will the IPO re...
17 December 2019
0 Cmnts

22,000+ patents granted so far this year, will the IPO reach the 25,000 figure?

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
weekly patent news - Patent statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 13th of December 2019. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Patent Statistics

A total of 1633 patent applications have been published in the 50th issue of the Patent Journal, 2019. Out of the 1633 applications published in the journal, 211 applications account for early publications while 1422 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 388 applications have been granted last week as compared to 666 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 41.74%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi782962.82% decrease
Mumbai391853.84% decrease
Chennai11215235.71% increase
Kolkata71271.42% increase
Total23621110.59% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi6146312.76% increase
Mumbai19227543.22% increase
Chennai26645069.17% increase
Kolkata1716661.40% decrease
Total1244142214.30% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1480

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1633

Percentage difference: 10.33% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1317 FER’s have been issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi546
Mumbai247
Chennai354
Kolkata170
Total1317

 Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi26615342.48% decrease
Mumbai986236.73% decrease
Chennai20912440.66% decrease
Kolkata934947.31% decrease
Total66638841.74% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1633 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 359 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 36 applications from Delhi, 65 applications from Mumbai, 39 applications from Bangalore, 171 applications from Chennai, 43 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st January 2019 to 13th December 20196th December 2019 to 13th December 2019
Delhi117636
Mumbai87965
Bangalore105939
Chennai951171
Hyderabad46443
Kolkata2555

Patent statistics summary (1st January 2019 –till date)

Total early publications5508
Total ordinary publications42456
Total applications published47964
Total grants in Delhi8445
Total grants in Mumbai3073
Total grants in Chennai7101
Total grants in Kolkata3558
Total Grants22177
Total applications examined77206

Indian Industrial Design Statistics

The designs office has registered a total of 148 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2019 till date now adds to a total of 14118 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 392
  • Total designs registered this Week: 148

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2019 till date: 14118

 Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

Total Page Visits: 870 - Today Page Visits: 270

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

logo

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Contact BananaIP

Write to us at [email protected]


BananaIP Counsels
No 40, 2nd floor, 3rd Main Road,
JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road,
Bangalore 560 062.

Quick Contact

SOME OF OUR CLIENTS

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Sitemap
Copyright © 2004-2019 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Application Download Button From App Store
Speak with an IP Expert Today
close slider
css.php