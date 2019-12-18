+91-80-26860424 / 34

2.76 Lakhs Trademarks granted so far this Year by Indian Trademark Registry

2.76 Lakhs Trademarks granted so far this Year by Indian Trademark Registry
18 December 2019
2.76 Lakhs Trademarks granted so far this Year by Indian Trademark Registry

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
Trademark Statistics

109% increase in total number of applications published in the trademark journal this week, a decrease of 2338 in the total number of hearing notices issued this week and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a mixed week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of applications published in the trademark journal have increased by hundred and nine percent (109%). Similarly, the total number of renewal notices issued have increased by forty three percent (43%), with a decrease of thirty six percent (36%) in the total hearing notices issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office98868312A decrease of 16%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings38993870A decrease of 1%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal691214430An increase of 109%
Total Registrations Granted62507507An increase of 20%
Total Hearing Notices Issued65164178A decrease of 36%
Total Renewal Notices Issued25163580An increase of 43%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between December 12th, 2019 to December 18th, 2019

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD97145710981012
2CHENNAI153785014081312
3DELHI2550142926092551
4KOLKATA430252331298
5MUMBAI160496718491874
Total 7092395572957047

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2019 to December 18th, 2019

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 323206
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 147789
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 128306
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 276380

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down. 

