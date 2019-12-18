2.76 Lakhs Trademarks granted so far this Year by Indian Trademark Registry
109% increase in total number of applications published in the trademark journal this week, a decrease of 2338 in the total number of hearing notices issued this week and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a mixed week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of applications published in the trademark journal have increased by hundred and nine percent (109%). Similarly, the total number of renewal notices issued have increased by forty three percent (43%), with a decrease of thirty six percent (36%) in the total hearing notices issued.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|9886
|8312
|A decrease of 16%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|3899
|3870
|A decrease of 1%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|6912
|14430
|An increase of 109%
|Total Registrations Granted
|6250
|7507
|An increase of 20%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|6516
|4178
|A decrease of 36%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|2516
|3580
|An increase of 43%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between December 12th, 2019 to December 18th, 2019
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|971
|457
|1098
|1012
|2
|CHENNAI
|1537
|850
|1408
|1312
|3
|DELHI
|2550
|1429
|2609
|2551
|4
|KOLKATA
|430
|252
|331
|298
|5
|MUMBAI
|1604
|967
|1849
|1874
|Total
|7092
|3955
|7295
|7047
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2019 to December 18th, 2019
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 323206
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 147789
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 128306
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 276380
Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S
