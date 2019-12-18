2.76 Lakhs Trademarks granted so far this Year by Indian Trademark Registry

109% increase in total number of applications published in the trademark journal this week, a decrease of 2338 in the total number of hearing notices issued this week and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a mixed week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of applications published in the trademark journal have increased by hundred and nine percent (109%). Similarly, the total number of renewal notices issued have increased by forty three percent (43%), with a decrease of thirty six percent (36%) in the total hearing notices issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 9886 8312 A decrease of 16% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 3899 3870 A decrease of 1% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 6912 14430 An increase of 109% Total Registrations Granted 6250 7507 An increase of 20% Total Hearing Notices Issued 6516 4178 A decrease of 36% Total Renewal Notices Issued 2516 3580 An increase of 43%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between December 12th, 2019 to December 18th, 2019

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 971 457 1098 1012 2 CHENNAI 1537 850 1408 1312 3 DELHI 2550 1429 2609 2551 4 KOLKATA 430 252 331 298 5 MUMBAI 1604 967 1849 1874 Total 7092 3955 7295 7047

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2019 to December 18th, 2019

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 323206

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 147789

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 128306

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 276380

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

