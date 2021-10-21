Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – October 2021 – Part III

Intellepedia IP Radio

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 20th October, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of twenty-five percent (25%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of four thousand one hundred and ninety-four (4194) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office in a Slump

The Trademark Registry hits a slump in its working capacity during the past week. There has been a decrease of forty-one percent (41%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of one percent (1%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, six thousand five hundred and thirty-one (6531) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a two percent (2%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, six thousand eight hundred and ninety-eight (6898) registration certificates were issued, and five thousand two hundred and forty-two (5242) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Percentage Change Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5621 4194 A decrease of 25% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 2817 1668 A decrease of 41% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 6651 6531 A decrease of 2% Total Registrations Granted 6195 6898 An increase of 11% Total Hearing Notices Issued 6127 6178 An increase of 1% Total Renewal Notices Issued 2267 5242 An increase of 131%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No. Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 Ahmedabad 1477 561 1113 881 2 Chennai 1771 849 1334 1577 3 Delhi 3524 1558 2115 2487 4 Kolkata 311 299 583 445 5 Mumbai 2436 927 1386 1508 Total 9519 4194 6531 6898

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 20th October, 2021

Particulars No. of Applications Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 366025 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 178382 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 120303 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 263692

