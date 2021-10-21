contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – October 2021 – Part III

October 2021
This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 20th October, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of twenty-five percent (25%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of four thousand one hundred and ninety-four (4194) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office in a Slump

The Trademark Registry hits a slump in its working capacity during the past week. There has been a decrease of forty-one percent (41%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of one percent (1%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, six thousand five hundred and thirty-one (6531) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a two percent (2%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, six thousand eight hundred and ninety-eight (6898) registration certificates were issued, and five thousand two hundred and forty-two (5242) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekPercentage Change
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office56214194A decrease of 25%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings28171668A decrease of 41%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal66516531A decrease of 2%
Total Registrations Granted61956898An increase of 11%
Total Hearing Notices Issued61276178An increase of 1%
Total Renewal Notices Issued22675242An increase of 131%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No.JurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1Ahmedabad14775611113881
2Chennai177184913341577
3Delhi3524155821152487
4Kolkata311299583445
5Mumbai243692713861508
Total9519419465316898

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 20th October, 2021

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed366025
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined178382
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published120303
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered263692

 

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels.

