Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 13th October 2021 to 22nd October 2021

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 22nd of October 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,019 patent applications have been published in the 43rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,019 applications published in the journal, 98 applications account for early publications while 921 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 405 applications have been granted last week as compared to 468 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 13.46%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 72 19 73.61% decrease Mumbai 8 15 87.5% increase Chennai 60 55 8.33% decrease Kolkata 7 19 171.43% increase Total 147 98 33.33% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 267 482 80.52% increase Mumbai 75 95 26.67% increase Chennai 44 333 656.82% increase Kolkata 1 11 1000% increase Total 387 921 137.98% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 534

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,019

Percentage difference: 90.82% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 581 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 196 Mumbai 80 Chennai 257 Kolkata 48 Total 581

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 175 158 9.71% decrease Mumbai 79 59 25.32% decrease Chennai 157 148 5.73% decrease Kolkata 57 40 29.82% decrease Total 468 405 13.46% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,019 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 137 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 24 applications from Delhi, 23 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 32 applications from Bangalore, 22 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 13th October 2021 to 22nd October 2021 Delhi 1,216 24 Mumbai 953 23 Pune 711 16 Bangalore 1,093 32 Chennai 1,162 22 Hyderabad 652 18 Kolkata 229 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 8,578 Total ordinary publications 30,311 Total applications published 38,889 Total grants in Delhi 9,178 Total grants in Mumbai 3,798 Total grants in Chennai 8,683 Total grants in Kolkata 3,617 Total Grants 25,276 Total applications examined 57,981

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 303 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 9,287 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202

Total designs registered this Week: 303

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 9,287