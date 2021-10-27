contact@bananaip.com
+91-80-26860424 / 34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Bangalore, India
+91-80-26860424/34

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 13th October 2021 to 22nd October 2021

4 hours ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment
image_pdfDownload Post as PDFimage_printPrint this Post

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 22nd of October 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,019 patent applications have been published in the 43rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,019 applications published in the journal, 98 applications account for early publications while 921 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 405 applications have been granted last week as compared to 468 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 13.46%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 72 19 73.61% decrease
Mumbai 8 15 87.5% increase
Chennai60 558.33% decrease
Kolkata 7 19 171.43% increase
Total 147 98 33.33% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 267 482 80.52% increase
Mumbai 75 95 26.67% increase
Chennai 44 333 656.82% increase
Kolkata 1 11 1000% increase
Total 387 921 137.98% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 534
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,019
Percentage difference: 90.82% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 581 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 196
Mumbai 80
Chennai 257
Kolkata 48
Total 581

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 175 158 9.71% decrease
Mumbai 79 59 25.32% decrease
Chennai 157 148 5.73% decrease
Kolkata 57 40 29.82% decrease
Total 468 405 13.46% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,019 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 137 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 24 applications from Delhi, 23 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 32 applications from Bangalore, 22 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 13th October 2021 to 22nd October 2021
Delhi 1,216 24
Mumbai 953 23
Pune 711 16
Bangalore 1,093 32
Chennai 1,16222
Hyderabad 652 18
Kolkata 229 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total early publications 8,578
Total ordinary publications 30,311
Total applications published 38,889
Total grants in Delhi 9,178
Total grants in Mumbai 3,798
Total grants in Chennai 8,683
Total grants in Kolkata 3,617
Total Grants 25,276
Total applications examined 57,981

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 303 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 9,287 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202
  •  Total designs registered this Week: 303
  • Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 9,287

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

You May Also Like

India and foreign patent news
Government launches IPR website and mobile application for Startups and SME’s, India Innovation Index 2019, Hike launches Patent Program and more
October 21, 2019 Intellectual Property, Patents
Free Master Class on IP for Start Ups, Entrepreneurs and SMEs
May 21, 2021 Copyrights, Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, IP for Start Ups, IP Training, Patents, Trade Secrets, Trademarks

Leave a comment

Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions
Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Linkedin Facebook Twitter
Linkedin Facebook Twitter

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Skip to content