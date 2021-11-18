contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – November, 2021 – Part II

1 day ago
This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 17th November, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

An increase of sixty percent (60%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand eight hundred and forty-seven (5847) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office Speeding Up

The Trademark Registry sees an increase in its working capacity during the past week. There has been an increase of one hundred and fifty-eight percent (158%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of eighty-six percent (86%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, four thousand eight hundred and nineteen (4819) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a fourteen percent (14%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, six thousand four hundred and eleven (6411) registration certificates were issued, and five thousand one hundred and twenty-two (5122) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekPercentage Change
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office36665847An increase of 60%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings16684304An increase of 158%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal55964819A decrease of 14%
Total Registrations Granted60756411An increase of 6%
Total Hearing Notices Issued617811458An increase of 86%
Total Renewal Notices Issued52425122A decrease of 2%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No.JurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1Ahmedabad9987827461044
2Chennai1874115910931165
3Delhi3484224315752354
4Kolkata598315298350
5Mumbai2504134811071498
Total9458584748196411

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 17th November, 2021

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed396745
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined193833
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published116045
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered284982

 

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels.

