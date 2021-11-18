Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – November, 2021 – Part II

Intellepedia IP Radio

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 17th November, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

An increase of sixty percent (60%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand eight hundred and forty-seven (5847) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office Speeding Up

The Trademark Registry sees an increase in its working capacity during the past week. There has been an increase of one hundred and fifty-eight percent (158%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of eighty-six percent (86%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, four thousand eight hundred and nineteen (4819) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a fourteen percent (14%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, six thousand four hundred and eleven (6411) registration certificates were issued, and five thousand one hundred and twenty-two (5122) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Percentage Change Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 3666 5847 An increase of 60% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 1668 4304 An increase of 158% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 5596 4819 A decrease of 14% Total Registrations Granted 6075 6411 An increase of 6% Total Hearing Notices Issued 6178 11458 An increase of 86% Total Renewal Notices Issued 5242 5122 A decrease of 2%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No. Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 Ahmedabad 998 782 746 1044 2 Chennai 1874 1159 1093 1165 3 Delhi 3484 2243 1575 2354 4 Kolkata 598 315 298 350 5 Mumbai 2504 1348 1107 1498 Total 9458 5847 4819 6411

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 17th November, 2021

Particulars No. of Applications Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 396745 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 193833 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 116045 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 284982

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob

