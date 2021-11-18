BananaIP Job Opening – Hiring Patent Associate

You may apply by writing an email to hr@bananaip.com. with the subject “Application for Patent Associate Position”.

Kindly include the following in your application:

Cover letter indicating your background, experience and career objectives

CV outlining your educational qualifications and prior experience in patents and technology;

Reference Letters/Writing Samples if available.

Selection Process

Written test – patent knowledge, technology expertise and communication skills;

Review of work samples;

Pilot project, if necessary;

Oral interview; and

Background verification.

Note: We will look forward to receiving your application. Kindly bear with us if we take some time to respond. Every application will be considered, and our HR team will get in touch with you if your application fits our requirements.