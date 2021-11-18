contact@bananaip.com
BananaIP Job Opening – Hiring Patent Associate

We Are Hiring!

BananaIP Job Opening - IP Associate

BananaIP Counsels is continuously looking for well qualified, professional and dedicated patent attorneys, agents and analysts willing to work on cutting edge technology and patent projects. Friendly work environment, ongoing learning initiatives and interaction with leading experts make working at BananaIP fulfilling and fun.

Job Title: Patent Associate (Drafting and Prosecution)

Job Description

Department: Patent and Designs

Job description: As a part of the  Patent and Designs Division of BananaIP Counsels, the Associate will work on Patent and Designs projects.

The associate is expected to carry with her/him knowledge, expertise and experience in different aspects of Patent and Designs Law. An open minded approach, and ability to handle complex issues will be expected of the associate.

Prerequisites:

  • +2 years’ Experience Patent Drafting and Prosecution;
  • Strong background in technology;
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills;
  • Driven to learn continuously;
  • Ability to work in teams;

Application Process

You may apply by writing an email to hr@bananaip.com. with the subject “Application for Patent Associate Position”.

Kindly include the following in your application:

  • Cover letter indicating your background, experience and career objectives
  • CV outlining your educational qualifications and prior experience in patents and technology;
  • Reference Letters/Writing Samples if available.

Selection Process

  • Written test – patent knowledge, technology expertise and communication skills;
  • Review of work samples;
  • Pilot project, if necessary;
  • Oral interview; and
  • Background verification.

Note: We will look forward to receiving your application. Kindly bear with us if we take some time to respond. Every application will be considered, and our HR team will get in touch with you if your application fits our requirements.

