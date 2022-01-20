Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – January, 2022 – Part II

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 19th January, 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

An increase of seven percent (7%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand eight hundred and three (5803) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office sees a slow down

The Trademark Office has seen a slump in its working capacity since last week. There has been an increase of sixteen percent (16%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of twenty-two percent (22%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, five thousand eight hundred and sixty-seven (5867) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a one percent (1%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, six hundred and fifty (650) registration certificates were issued, and zero (0) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Percentage Change Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5436 5803 An increase of 7% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 3109 3612 An increase of 16% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 5933 5867 A decrease of 1% Total Registrations Granted 5663 650 A decrease of 89% Total Hearing Notices Issued 6579 8017 An increase of 22% Total Renewal Notices Issued 1806 0 A decrease of 100%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No. Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 Ahmedabad 1244 834 979 126 2 Chennai 1775 1240 1508 130 3 Delhi 3812 1879 1846 239 4 Kolkata 689 399 412 34 5 Mumbai 2412 1451 1122 121 Total 9932 5803 5867 650

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 19th January, 2022

Particulars No. of Applications Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 21869 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 12438 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 17607 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 7599

