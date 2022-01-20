Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – January, 2022 – Part II

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 19th January, 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

An increase of seven percent (7%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand eight hundred and three (5803) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office sees a slow down

The Trademark Office has seen a slump in its working capacity since last week. There has been an increase of sixteen percent (16%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of twenty-two percent (22%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, five thousand eight hundred and sixty-seven (5867) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a one percent (1%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, six hundred and fifty (650) registration certificates were issued, and zero (0) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekPercentage Change
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office54365803An increase of 7%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings31093612An increase of 16%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal59335867A decrease of 1%
Total Registrations Granted5663650A decrease of 89%
Total Hearing Notices Issued65798017An increase of 22%
Total Renewal Notices Issued18060A decrease of 100%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No.JurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1Ahmedabad1244834979126
2Chennai177512401508130
3Delhi381218791846239
4Kolkata68939941234
5Mumbai241214511122121
Total993258035867650

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 19th January, 2022

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed21869
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined12438
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published17607
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered7599

 

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels

