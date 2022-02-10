Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – February, 2022 – Part I

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 9th February, 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

An increase of seven percent (4%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of six thousand and seventeen (6017) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office shows consistency

The Trademark Office has shown consistency in its working capacity since last week. There has been an increase of eighteen percent (18%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of one hundred and fifteen percent (115%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, five thousand three hundred and sixty-six (5366) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a nine percent (9%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, one thousand one hundred and fifty (1150) registration certificates were issued, and six thousand seven hundred and forty-eight (6748) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Percentage Change Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5803 6017 An increase of 4% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 3612 4265 An increase of 18% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 5867 5366 A decrease of 9% Total Registrations Granted 650 1150 An increase of 77% Total Hearing Notices Issued 8017 17234 An increase of 115% Total Renewal Notices Issued 0 6748 An increase of 674,800%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No. Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 Ahmedabad 1963 852 831 194 2 Chennai 2350 1190 1412 206 3 Delhi 4298 2276 1698 416 4 Kolkata 720 405 325 73 5 Mumbai 2687 1294 1100 261 Total 12018 6017 5366 1150

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 9th February, 2022

Particulars No. of Applications Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 50877 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 27835 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 35860 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 10097

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels.

About BananaIP Counsels Trademark Attorneys

This Weekly Trademark Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark, Copyright, and IP Transactional Division of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Trademark Weekly Statistics.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer:

Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take downs.