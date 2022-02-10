Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – February, 2022 – Part I

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 9th February, 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.
Indian Trademark Statistics
An increase of seven percent (4%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of six thousand and seventeen (6017) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.
Trademark Office shows consistency
The Trademark Office has shown consistency in its working capacity since last week. There has been an increase of eighteen percent (18%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of one hundred and fifteen percent (115%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, five thousand three hundred and sixty-six (5366) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a nine percent (9%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, one thousand one hundred and fifty (1150) registration certificates were issued, and six thousand seven hundred and forty-eight (6748) renewal notices were issued.
Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Percentage Change
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|5803
|6017
|An increase of 4%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|3612
|4265
|An increase of 18%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|5867
|5366
|A decrease of 9%
|Total Registrations Granted
|650
|1150
|An increase of 77%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|8017
|17234
|An increase of 115%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|0
|6748
|An increase of 674,800%
Statistics per Trademark Office
|S. No.
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|Ahmedabad
|1963
|852
|831
|194
|2
|Chennai
|2350
|1190
|1412
|206
|3
|Delhi
|4298
|2276
|1698
|416
|4
|Kolkata
|720
|405
|325
|73
|5
|Mumbai
|2687
|1294
|1100
|261
|Total
|12018
|6017
|5366
|1150
Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 9th February, 2022
|Particulars
|No. of Applications
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed
|50877
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined
|27835
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Published
|35860
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered
|10097
