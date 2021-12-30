Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – December, 2021 – Part IV

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 29th December, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of fifteen percent (15%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of four thousand nine hundred and ninety-six (4996) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office consistently working

The Trademark Office has shown consistency in its working capacity since last week. There has been an increase of twenty percent (20%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of thirteen percent (13%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, five thousand seven hundred and eighty-one (5781) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a four percent (4%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, five thousand nine hundred and thirty-one (5931) registration certificates were issued, and three thousand eight hundred and seventy (3870) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekPercentage Change
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office58564996A decrease of 15%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings40304835An increase of 20%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal60355781A decrease of 4%
Total Registrations Granted84325931A decrease of 30%
Total Hearing Notices Issued74758456An increase of 13%
Total Renewal Notices Issued30493870An increase of 27%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No.JurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1Ahmedabad14416928181083
2Chennai206695714701163
3Delhi3434195917982091
4Kolkata670326399391
5Mumbai2384106212961203
Total9995499657815931

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 29th December, 2021

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed447935
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined217306
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published110724
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered317733

 

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Trademark Attorneys

This Weekly Trademark Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark, Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Trademark Weekly Statistics.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer:

Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take downs.

