Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – December, 2021 – Part IV

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 29th December, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of fifteen percent (15%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of four thousand nine hundred and ninety-six (4996) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office consistently working

The Trademark Office has shown consistency in its working capacity since last week. There has been an increase of twenty percent (20%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of thirteen percent (13%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, five thousand seven hundred and eighty-one (5781) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a four percent (4%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, five thousand nine hundred and thirty-one (5931) registration certificates were issued, and three thousand eight hundred and seventy (3870) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Percentage Change Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5856 4996 A decrease of 15% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 4030 4835 An increase of 20% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 6035 5781 A decrease of 4% Total Registrations Granted 8432 5931 A decrease of 30% Total Hearing Notices Issued 7475 8456 An increase of 13% Total Renewal Notices Issued 3049 3870 An increase of 27%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No. Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 Ahmedabad 1441 692 818 1083 2 Chennai 2066 957 1470 1163 3 Delhi 3434 1959 1798 2091 4 Kolkata 670 326 399 391 5 Mumbai 2384 1062 1296 1203 Total 9995 4996 5781 5931

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 29th December, 2021

Particulars No. of Applications Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 447935 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 217306 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 110724 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 317733

