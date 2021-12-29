Indian Copyright Statistics-October and November 2021

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of October and November 2021, is given below.

OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER 2021

In November, a total of 2364 copyright applications were filed. A decrease of 12% was seen compared to the month of October 2021, during which a total of 2686 applications were filed.

The majority of applications during the months of October and November, 2021, were filed for literary/dramatic works.

Sr.NoType of WorkNumber of Applications Filed in the Month of October 2021Number of Applications Filed in the Month of November 2021ChangePercentage Change
1Literary/ Dramatic Work
15541334220Decrease of 14%
2Artistic Work562399163Decrease of 29%
3Cinematograph Work172710Increase of 58%
4Sound Recording40044545Increase of 11 %
5Software 1321302Decrease of 1%
6Music 21298Increase of 38%
Total26862364322Decrease of 12%

 

