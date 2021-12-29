Indian Copyright Statistics-October and November 2021

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of October and November 2021, is given below.

OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER 2021

In November, a total of 2364 copyright applications were filed. A decrease of 12% was seen compared to the month of October 2021, during which a total of 2686 applications were filed.

The majority of applications during the months of October and November, 2021, were filed for literary/dramatic works.

Sr.No Type of Work Number of Applications Filed in the Month of October 2021 Number of Applications Filed in the Month of November 2021 Change Percentage Change 1 Literary/ Dramatic Work

1554 1334 220 Decrease of 14% 2 Artistic Work 562 399 163 Decrease of 29% 3 Cinematograph Work 17 27 10 Increase of 58% 4 Sound Recording 400 445 45 Increase of 11 % 5 Software 132 130 2 Decrease of 1% 6 Music 21 29 8 Increase of 38% Total 2686 2364 322 Decrease of 12%

