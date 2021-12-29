Indian Copyright Statistics-October and November 2021

Download Post as PDFPrint this PostA compilation of the statistics...Read More
- HOME
- ABOUT US
India’s Top Ranked Intellectual Property Firm
Since 2004
At BananaIP, we are a closely-knit family of IP attorneys seeking to add significant value to every project we undertake. Every file and project of every client is very important to us, and our client’s success is our success.
CLIENTS CHOOSE TO WORK WITH BANANAIP BECAUSE OF OUR ABILITY TO MERGE THEIR CURRENT NEEDS WITH ADVANCEMENTS IN LAW, POLICY, BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY
- PATENT SERVICES
- Patent Search and Analytics
- Patent Drafting, Filing & Registration
- Patent Prosecution Management
- Freedom To Operate (FTO) Analysis & Opinion
- Patent Opposition, Revocation and Litigation Management
- Patent Infringement Analysis
- Patent Licensing and Commercialization
- PCT (International application) Filing
WE ARE AMONG THE LEADERS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI), AUTOMOTIVE, ELECTRONICS, TELECOM, BIO SCIENCES, PHARMA AND MECHANICAL PATENT PRACTICE
- AREAS OF PRACTICE
- Automotive, Aerospace, Power & Space
- AI, Robotics, Computer Vision, NLP & Autonomous Vehicles
- Mechanical, Manufacturing, Textiles, Metallurgy & Consumer Products
- Electronics, Telecom, Communications, IT & Software
- Biosciences, Pharma, Chemistry, Nutraceuticals & Ayurveda
- eCommerce Law, Entertainment Law & Technology Law
- Green Technologies, Electric Mobility, Battery Management & Telematics
- Medical Technologies, Medical Devices & Healthcare Platforms
- eCommerce, Entertainment, Education and Publishing
WE CAN HELP YOU MAXIMIZE BUSINESS/FINANCIAL VALUE FROM YOUR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY (IP)
- INTELLEPEDIA – IP NEWS CENTER
Intellepedia, BananaIP’s Intellectual Property (IP) News Center, is India’s leading IP resource for corporates and professionals.
RECENT IP NEWS
Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – December, 2021 – Part III
Intellepedia IP Radio Download Post as PDFPrint this PostThis weekly...Read More
Latest Updates on Antitrust – December, 2021 – Part I
Latest Updates on Privacy – December, 2021 – Part I
- RESOURCES
- CAREERS
- CONTACT US