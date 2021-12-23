contact@bananaip.com
+91-80-26860424 / 34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Bangalore, India
+91-80-26860424/34

Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – December, 2021 – Part III

3 mins ago Intellectual Property, Trademarks 0Comment
Intellepedia IP Radio
image_pdfDownload Post as PDFimage_printPrint this Post

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 22nd December, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of five percent (5%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand eight hundred and fifty-six (5856) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office consistently working

The Trademark Office has shown consistency in its working capacity since last week. There has been a decrease of seven percent (7%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of forty-five percent (45%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, six thousand and thirty-five (6035) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a seven percent (7%) increase in publications since last week. Additionally, eight thousand four hundred and thirty-two (8432) registration certificates were issued, and three thousand and forty-nine (3049) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekPercentage Change
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office61375856A decrease of 5%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings43134030A decrease of 7%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal56346035An increase of 7%
Total Registrations Granted102048432A decrease of 17%
Total Hearing Notices Issued51427475An increase of 45%
Total Renewal Notices Issued23953049An increase of 27%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No.JurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1Ahmedabad138674010081516
2Chennai2075124415761486
3Delhi3505206217933107
4Kolkata536398405498
5Mumbai2539141212531825
Total10041585660358432

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 22nd December, 2021

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 439418
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 213741
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 110494
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 313102

 

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Trademark Attorneys

This Weekly Trademark Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark, Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Trademark Weekly Statistics.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer:

Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take downs.

You May Also Like

Copyright and Entertainment Laws News
Swiss Supreme Court Finally Approves Registration of the Sign “APPLE”, Xiaomi Introduces Mimoji Similar to that of Apple’s Memoji, Federal Court Holds Amazon Liable for Defective Third-Party Goods, and more
July 5, 2019 Copyrights, e-Commerce Law, Intellectual Property, Media and Entertainment Law, Privacy / Data Protection, Publicity Rights/ Celebrity Rights
This image depicts the 'Trademark' and 'Registered' symbols. This post is a part of a series on what marks are permissible as trademarks. Click on the image to read the full post.
Grounds for Refusal of Trademark Registration – Part 1
July 22, 2019 Intellectual Property, Trademarks

Leave a comment

Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions
Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Linkedin Facebook Twitter Instagram
Linkedin Facebook Twitter Instagram

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

en English
ar Arabicbn Bengalizh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)da Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchde Germangu Gujaratiiw Hebrewhi Hindiid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesekn Kannadako Koreanla Latinlb Luxembourgishms Malayml Malayalammr Marathino Norwegianfa Persianpt Portuguesepa Punjabiru Russiansd Sindhies Spanishsv Swedishta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduvi Vietnamese