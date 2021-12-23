Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – December, 2021 – Part III

Intellepedia IP Radio

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 22nd December, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of five percent (5%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand eight hundred and fifty-six (5856) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office consistently working

The Trademark Office has shown consistency in its working capacity since last week. There has been a decrease of seven percent (7%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of forty-five percent (45%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, six thousand and thirty-five (6035) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a seven percent (7%) increase in publications since last week. Additionally, eight thousand four hundred and thirty-two (8432) registration certificates were issued, and three thousand and forty-nine (3049) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Percentage Change Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 6137 5856 A decrease of 5% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 4313 4030 A decrease of 7% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 5634 6035 An increase of 7% Total Registrations Granted 10204 8432 A decrease of 17% Total Hearing Notices Issued 5142 7475 An increase of 45% Total Renewal Notices Issued 2395 3049 An increase of 27%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No. Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 Ahmedabad 1386 740 1008 1516 2 Chennai 2075 1244 1576 1486 3 Delhi 3505 2062 1793 3107 4 Kolkata 536 398 405 498 5 Mumbai 2539 1412 1253 1825 Total 10041 5856 6035 8432

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 22nd December, 2021

Particulars No. of Applications Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 439418 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 213741 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 110494 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 313102

