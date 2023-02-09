4 hours ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 27th January 2023 to 3rd February 2023

HomeAll Posts...Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics...

BananaIP Counsels, India’s premier Intellectual Property firm, presents statistics from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the Patent Office on February 3, 2023.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

The 5th issue of the Patent Journal, 2023 has published 1,383 patent applications, with 541 of these being early publications and 842 classified as ordinary publications. Compared to the preceding week, this week’s total grants have increased by 61.72% to 993 applications.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Chennai170116-31.76%
Delhi79290267.09%
Kolkata2318-21.73%
Mumbai163117-28.22%
Total43554124.36%

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Chennai158361128.48%
Delhi77292279.22%
Kolkata31210-96.79%
Mumbai1731793.46%
Total720842-16.94%

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,155
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,383
Percentage difference: 19.74% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 741 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER Issued
Chennai255
Delhi284
Kolkata42
Mumbai160
Total741

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Chennai19335885.49%
Delhi25435439.37%
Kolkata6512795.38%
Mumbai10215450.98%
Total61499361.72%

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,383 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 255 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 13 applications from Delhi, 64 applications from Mumbai, 28 applications from Pune, 56 applications from Bangalore, 64 applications from Chennai, 27 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2023 till 3rd February 202327th of January 2023 till 3rd February 2023
Delhi5813
Mumbai20164
Pune13828
Bangalore46256
Chennai29364
Hyderabad12127
Kolkata123

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2023 till 3rd February 2023)

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total early publications3,016
Total ordinary publications3,771
Total applications published6,787
Total grants in Delhi1,709
Total grants in Mumbai724
Total grants in Chennai1,380
Total grants in Kolkata508
Total Grants4,321
Total applications examined4,727

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered 509 designs this week, bringing the total number of applications registered since January 1st, 2023, to 5,454.
• Total designs registered in the last Week: 1,213
• Total designs registered this Week: 509
• Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2023 till date: 5,454.

Leave a comment

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.