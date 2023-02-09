Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 27th January 2023 to 3rd February 2023

BananaIP Counsels, India’s premier Intellectual Property firm, presents statistics from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the Patent Office on February 3, 2023.
INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS
The 5th issue of the Patent Journal, 2023 has published 1,383 patent applications, with 541 of these being early publications and 842 classified as ordinary publications. Compared to the preceding week, this week’s total grants have increased by 61.72% to 993 applications.
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Chennai
|170
|116
|-31.76%
|Delhi
|79
|290
|267.09%
|Kolkata
|23
|18
|-21.73%
|Mumbai
|163
|117
|-28.22%
|Total
|435
|541
|24.36%
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Chennai
|158
|361
|128.48%
|Delhi
|77
|292
|279.22%
|Kolkata
|312
|10
|-96.79%
|Mumbai
|173
|179
|3.46%
|Total
|720
|842
|-16.94%
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,155
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,383
Percentage difference: 19.74% increase
First Examination Report (FER) Statistics
A total of 741 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here
|City
|No. of FER Issued
|Chennai
|255
|Delhi
|284
|Kolkata
|42
|Mumbai
|160
|Total
|741
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Chennai
|193
|358
|85.49%
|Delhi
|254
|354
|39.37%
|Kolkata
|65
|127
|95.38%
|Mumbai
|102
|154
|50.98%
|Total
|614
|993
|61.72%
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
Of the total 1,383 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 255 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 13 applications from Delhi, 64 applications from Mumbai, 28 applications from Pune, 56 applications from Bangalore, 64 applications from Chennai, 27 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications from Kolkata.
|List of Cities
|1st of January 2023 till 3rd February 2023
|27th of January 2023 till 3rd February 2023
|Delhi
|58
|13
|Mumbai
|201
|64
|Pune
|138
|28
|Bangalore
|462
|56
|Chennai
|293
|64
|Hyderabad
|121
|27
|Kolkata
|12
|3
Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2023 till 3rd February 2023)
|Particulars
|No. of Applications
|Total early publications
|3,016
|Total ordinary publications
|3,771
|Total applications published
|6,787
|Total grants in Delhi
|1,709
|Total grants in Mumbai
|724
|Total grants in Chennai
|1,380
|Total grants in Kolkata
|508
|Total Grants
|4,321
|Total applications examined
|4,727