Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 3rd February 2023 to 10th February 2023

BananaIP Counsels, India’s premier Intellectual Property firm, presents statistics from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the Patent Office on February 10, 2023.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

The 6th issue of the Patent Journal, 2023 has published 1,059 patent applications, with 439 of these being early publications and 620 classified as ordinary publications. Compared to the preceding week, this week’s total grants have decreased by 12.89% to 865 applications.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Chennai1161246.89%
Delhi290177-38.96%
Kolkata1854200.00%
Mumbai11784-28.20%
Total541439-18.85%

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Chennai361227-37.11%
Delhi292168-42.46%
Kolkata109-10.00%
Mumbai17921620.67%
Total842620-26.36%

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,383
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,059
Percentage difference: 23.42 % decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1,042 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER Issued
Chennai373
Delhi374
Kolkata75
Mumbai220
Total1,042

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Chennai358283-20.94%
Delhi354338-4.51%
Kolkata12794-25.98%
Mumbai154150-2.59%
Total993865-12.89%

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,059 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 157 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 8 applications from Delhi, 25 applications from Mumbai, 23 applications from Pune, 30 applications from Bangalore, 32 applications from Chennai, 16 applications from Hyderabad and 23 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2023 till 3rd February 20233rd February 2023 till 10th February 2023
Delhi668
Mumbai22625
Pune16123
Bangalore49230
Chennai32532
Hyderabad13716
Kolkata3523

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2023 till 10th February 2023)

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total early publications3,455
Total ordinary publications4,391
Total applications published7,846
Total grants in Delhi2,047
Total grants in Mumbai874
Total grants in Chennai1,663
Total grants in Kolkata602
Total Grants5,186
Total applications examined5,769

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered 537 designs this week, bringing the total number of applications registered since January 1st, 2023, to 5,991.
• Total designs registered in the last Week: 509
• Total designs registered this Week: 537
• Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2023 till date: 5,991.

