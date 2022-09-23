Weekly Anti-trust and Privacy Updates

This week’s anti-trust and privacy updates are as follows:

CCI Approves Jio Cinema-Viacom18 Amalgamation

CCI, following investments of BTS Investment 1 Pte. Ltd. (BTS1) and Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Ltd. (RPPMSL), approves the merger of Jio Cinema OTT with Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Ltd. The amalgamation comes after major investments in April by Bodhi Tree Systems in Viacom 18, making Viacom 18 one of the largest TV and digital streaming companies in India.

CCI Investigation Finds India’s Largest Hospital Chains in Violation

CCI, in the course of investigation, finds India’s largest hospitals chains- Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Batra Hospital & Medical Research, and St. Stephen’s Hospital- abusing their dominant position through excessive pricing. Upon review of the responses by the hospitals, CCI may impose up to 10% of the average turnover for the past three preceding financial years of the enterprise. This is the first instance where a probe has been initiated against hospital chains for exorbitant pricing for certain medical tests, consumables, and cabins.

Indonesian Parliament Passes Data Protection Bill

The Indonesian Parliament, on 20th September, 2022, passed a Personal Data Protection Bill, based on the General Data Protection Regulations. The Bill, in works since 2016, comes after data leaks and probes into alleged breaches at government firms and institutions in Indonesia. The Bill includes provision for an oversight body to monitor and regulate handling of personal data by corporations and impose corporate fines, imprisonment, and confiscations for violations.

Authored by Ipshita Bhattacharyya (Associate, BananaIP Counsels).

