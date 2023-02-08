Unlock the Power of Branding: A Seminar on Trademark Registration for MSMEs and Start-Ups
There is no doubt in the minds of most business leaders that branding and trademarks provide great business and competitive advantage. However, deriving value from their brand is an unsolved puzzle for most of the companies. With the increase in emphasis on the brand in various business transactions ranging from selling products to providing services, organizations in India are now focusing on building IP portfolios, especially trademarks that provide direct business value.
Join us for an exciting session on “Unlock the Power of Branding: A Seminar on Trademark Registration for MSMEs and Start-Ups” on Feb 10th, 2023, at our head office in Bangalore.
Seminar Agenda:
- Brand Building Dynamics
- Importance of Trademarks
- How do I Get a Trademark?
When: February 10th (Friday), 2023 (Friday) @ 3 PM.
Speaker: Sanjeeth Hegde – Sr. Partner, BananaIP Counsels
Where: BananaIP Counsels, Bangalore.
Google Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/CuVm6qWGiogx5qBn7
Who Should Attend?
The seminar is targeted at organizations in the FMCG, IT, Electronics, Electrical, Telecom, Mechanical, and affiliated industries. Key executive decision-makers of such organizations responsible for business growth, strategy, and competitiveness are invited to attend.
We understand this is a valuable topic that many business owners are interested in, therefore we urge you to act quickly as we have limited seats available for this event. Please reply with your confirmation of registration before attending this seminar.
If you have any further questions about this event or need additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us at seminars@bananaip.com. We look forward to seeing you there!