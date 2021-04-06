Tribunals Reforms Ordinance 2021 and changes to the Geographical Indications Act, 1999

Section Changes introduced by the Ordinance Old Section New Section

2 (1) In section 2, in sub-section (1), clauses (a) and (p) shall be omitted. Section 2(1)(a) “Appellate Board” means the Appellate Board established under section 83 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 (47 of 1999); Section 2(1)(p) “tribunal” means the Registrar or, as the case may be, the Appellate Board before which the proceeding concerned is pending. Section 2(1)(a) – Omitted Section 2(1)(p) – Omitted

19 In section 19, for the word “tribunal”, the words “Registrar or the High Court, as the case may be,” shall be substituted. 19. Effect of removal from register for failure to pay fee for renewal.— Where a geographical indication has been removed from the register for failure to pay the fee for renewal, it shall nevertheless, for the purpose of any application for the registration of another geographical indication during one year, 11 next after the date of removal, be deemed to be a geographical indication already on the register, unless the tribunal is satisfied either— (a) that there has been no bona fide trade use of the geographical indication which has been removed within the two years immediately preceding its removal; or (b) that no deception or confusion would be likely to arise from the use of the geographical indication which is the subject of the application for registration by reason of any previous use of the geographical indication which has been removed. 19. Effect of removal from register for failure to pay fee for renewal.— Where a geographical indication has been removed from the register for failure to pay the fee for renewal, it shall nevertheless, for the purpose of any application for the registration of another geographical indication during one year, 11 next after the date of removal, be deemed to be a geographical indication already on the register, unless the Registrar or the High Court, as the case may be, is satisfied either— (a) that there has been no bona fide trade use of the geographical indication which has been removed within the two years immediately preceding its removal; or (b) that no deception or confusion would be likely to arise from the use of the geographical indication which is the subject of the application for registration by reason of any previous use of the geographical indication which has been removed.

23 In section 23, for the words “and before the Appellate Board before which”, the words “before whom” shall be substituted 23. Registration to be prima facie evidence of validity.— (1) In all legal proceedings relating to a geographical indication, the certificate of registration granted in this regard by the Registrar under this Act, being a copy of the entry in the register under the seal of the Geographical Indications Registry, shall be prima facie evidence of the validity thereof and be admissible in all courts and before the Appellate Board without further proof or production of the original. (2) Nothing in this section shall be deemed to be affect the right of action in respect of an unregistered geographical indication. 23. Registration to be prima facie evidence of validity.— (1) In all legal proceedings relating to a geographical indication, the certificate of registration granted in this regard by the Registrar under this Act, being a copy of the entry in the register under the seal of the Geographical Indications Registry, shall be prima facie evidence of the validity thereof and be admissible in all courts before whom without further proof or production of the original. (2) Nothing in this section shall be deemed to be affect the right of action in respect of an unregistered geographical indication.

27 i. In Section 27, for the words “Appellate Board”, wherever they occur, the words “High Court” shall be substituted; ii. For the word “tribunal”, wherever it occurs, the words “Registrar or the High Court, as the case may be,” shall be substituted. 27. Power to cancel or vary registration and to rectify the register.— (1) On application made in the prescribed manner to the Appellate Board or to the Registrar by any person aggrieved, the tribunal may make such order as it may think fit for cancelling or varying the registration of a geographical indication or authorised user on the ground of any contravention, or failure to observe the condition entered on the register in relation thereto. (2) Any person aggrieved by the absence or omission from the register of any entry, or by any entry made in the register without sufficient cause, or by any entry wrongly remaining on the register, or by any error or defect in any entry in the register, may apply in the prescribed manner to the Appellate Board or to the Registrar, and the tribunal may make such order for making, expunging or varying the entry as it may think fit. (3) The tribunal may in any proceeding under this section decide any question that may be necessary or expedient to decide in connection with the rectification of the register. (4) The tribunal, of its own motion, may, after giving notice in the prescribed manner to the parties concerned and after giving them an opportunity of being heard, make any order referred to in sub-section (1) or sub-section (2). (5) Any order of the Appellate Board rectifying the register shall direct that notice of the rectification shall be served upon the Registrar in the prescribed manner who shall upon receipt of such notice rectify the register accordingly. 27. Power to cancel or vary registration and to rectify the register.— (1) On application made in the prescribed manner to the High Court or to the Registrar by any person aggrieved, the Registrar or the High Court, as the case may be, may make such order as it may think fit for cancelling or varying the registration of a geographical indication or authorised user on the ground of any contravention, or failure to observe the condition entered on the register in relation thereto. (2) Any person aggrieved by the absence or omission from the register of any entry, or by any entry made in the register without sufficient cause, or by any entry wrongly remaining on the register, or by any error or defect in any entry in the register, may apply in the prescribed manner to the High Court or to the Registrar, and the Registrar or the High Court, as the case may be, may make such order for making, expunging or varying the entry as it may think fit. (3) The Registrar or the High Court, as the case may be, may in any proceeding under this section decide any question that may be necessary or expedient to decide in connection with the rectification of the register. (4) The Registrar or the High Court, as the case may be, of its own motion, may, after giving notice in the prescribed manner to the parties concerned and after giving them an opportunity of being heard, make any order referred to in sub-section (1) or sub-section (2). (5) Any order of the High Court rectifying the register shall direct that notice of the rectification shall be served upon the Registrar in the prescribed manner who shall upon receipt of such notice rectify the register accordingly.

Chapter VII (Heading) In Chapter VII, for the Chapter heading, the Chapter heading “APPEALS” shall be substituted APPEALS TO THE APPELLATE BOARD APPEALS

31 i. In Section 31, for the words “Appellate Board”, wherever they occur, the words “High Court” shall be substituted; ii. Sub-section (3) shall be omitted. 31. Appeals to the Appellate Board.— (1) Any person aggrieved by an order or decision of the Registrar under this Act, or the rules made thereunder, may prefer an appeal to the Appellate Board within three months from the date on which the order or decision sought to be appealed against is communicated to such person preferring the appeal. (2) No appeal shall be admitted if it is preferred after the expiry of the period specified under sub-section (1): Provided that an appeal may be admitted after the expiry of the period specified therefore, if the appellant satisfies the Appellate Board that he had sufficient cause for not preferring the appeal within the specified period. (3) An appeal to the Appellate Board shall be in the prescribed form and shall be verified in the prescribed manner and shall be accompanied by a copy of the order or decision appealed against and such fees as may be prescribed. 31. Appeals to the High Court.— (1) Any person aggrieved by an order or decision of the Registrar under this Act, or the rules made thereunder, may prefer an appeal to the High Court within three months from the date on which the order or decision sought to be appealed against is communicated to such person preferring the appeal. (2) No appeal shall be admitted if it is preferred after the expiry of the period specified under sub-section (1): Provided that an appeal may be admitted after the expiry of the period specified therefore, if the appellant satisfies the High Court that he had sufficient cause for not preferring the appeal within the specified period. (3) Omitted

32, 33 Sections 32 and 33 shall be omitted 32. Bar of jurisdiction of courts, etc. —No court or other authority shall have or, be entitled to, exercise any jurisdiction, powers or authority in relation to the matters referred to in sub-section (1) of section 31. 33. Procedure of the Appellate Board. —The provisions of sub-sections (2), (3), (4), (5), (6) of section 84, section 87, section 92, section 95 and section 96 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 (47 of 1999), shall apply to the Appellate Board in the discharge of its functions under this Act as they apply to it in the discharge of its functions under the Trade Marks Act, 1999. Section 32: Omitted Section 33: Omitted

34 In section 34, for the words “Appellate Board”, wherever they occur, the words “High Court” shall be substituted 34. Procedure for application for rectification, etc., before Appellate Board. (1) An application for rectification of the register made to the Appellate Board under section 27 shall be in such form as may be prescribed. (2) A certified copy of every order or judgment of the Appellate Board relating to a registered geographical indication under this Act shall be communicated to the Registrar by the Appellate Board and the Registrar shall give effect to the order of the Board and shall, when so directed, amend the entries in, or rectify, the register in accordance with such order. 34. Procedure for application for rectification, etc., before High Court. (1) An application for rectification of the register made to the High Court under section 27 shall be in such form as may be prescribed. (2) A certified copy of every order or judgment of the High Court relating to a registered geographical indication under this Act shall be communicated to the Registrar by the High Court and the Registrar shall give effect to the order of the Board and shall, when so directed, amend the entries in, or rectify, the register in accordance with such order.

35 In section 35, for the words “Appellate Board”, wherever they occur, the words “High Court” shall be substituted 35. Appearance of Registrar in legal proceedings.— (1) The Registrar shall have the right to appear and be heard— (a) in any legal proceedings before the Appellate Board in which the relief sought includes alteration or rectification of the register or in which any question relating to the practice of the Geographical Indications Registry is raised; (b) in any appeal to the Board from an order of the Registrar on an application for registration of a geographical indication or authorised user— (i) which is not opposed, and the application is either refused by the Registrar or is accepted by him subject to any amendments, modifications, conditions or limitations, or (ii) which has been opposed and the Registrar considers that his appearance is necessary in the public interest, and the Registrar shall appear in any case if so directed by the Board. (2) Unless the Appellate Board otherwise directs, the Registrar may, in lieu of appearing, submit a statement in writing signed by him, giving such particulars as he thinks proper of the proceedings before him relating to the matter in issue or of the grounds of any decision given by him affecting it, or of the practice of the Geographical Indications Registry in like cases, or of other matters relevant to the issues and within his knowledge as Registrar, and such statement shall be evidence in the proceeding. 35. Appearance of Registrar in legal proceedings.— (1) The Registrar shall have the right to appear and be heard— (a) in any legal proceedings before the High Court in which the relief sought includes alteration or rectification of the register or in which any question relating to the practice of the Geographical Indications Registry is raised; (b) in any appeal to the Board from an order of the Registrar on an application for registration of a geographical indication or authorised user— (i) which is not opposed, and the application is either refused by the Registrar or is accepted by him subject to any amendments, modifications, conditions or limitations, or (ii) which has been opposed and the Registrar considers that his appearance is necessary in the public interest, and the Registrar shall appear in any case if so directed by the Board. (2) Unless the High Court otherwise directs, the Registrar may, in lieu of appearing, submit a statement in writing signed by him, giving such particulars as he thinks proper of the proceedings before him relating to the matter in issue or of the grounds of any decision given by him affecting it, or of the practice of the Geographical Indications Registry in like cases, or of other matters relevant to the issues and within his knowledge as Registrar, and such statement shall be evidence in the proceeding.

36 Section 36 shall be omitted 36. Costs of Registrar in proceedings before Appellate Board. —In all proceedings under this Act before the Appellate Board the costs of the Registrar shall be in the discretion of the Board, but the Registrar shall not be ordered to pay the costs of any of the parties. Section 36: Omitted

48 i. In sections 48, for the words “Appellate Board”, at both the places where it occurs, the words “High Court” shall be substituted; ii. For the word “tribunal”, the words “Registrar or the High Court, as the case may be,” shall be substituted. 48. Procedure where invalidity of registration is pleaded by the accused.— (1) Where the offence charged under section 39 or section 40 or section 41 is in relation to a registered geographical indication and the accused pleads that the registration of the geographical indication is invalid, the following procedure shall be followed:— (a) if the court is satisfied that such defence is prima facie tenable, it shall not proceed with the charge but shall adjourn the proceeding for three months from the date on which the plea of the accused is recorded to enable the accused to file an application before the Appellate Board under this Act, for the rectification of the register on the ground that the registration is invalid; (b) if the accused proves to the court that he has made such application within the time so limited or within such further time as the court may for sufficient cause allow, the further proceedings in the prosecution shall stand stayed till the disposal of such application for rectification; (c) if within a period of three months or within such extended time as may be allowed by the court the accused fails to apply to the Appellate Board for rectification of the register, the court shall proceed with the case as if the registration were valid. (2) Where before the institution of a complaint of an offence referred to in sub-section (1), any application for the rectification of the register concerning the geographical indication in question on the ground of invalidity of the registration thereof has already been properly made to and is pending before the tribunal, the court shall stay the further proceedings in the prosecution pending the disposal of the application aforesaid and shall determine the charge against the accused in conformity with the result of the application for rectification in so far as the complainant relies upon the registration of his geographical indication 48. Procedure where invalidity of registration is pleaded by the accused.— (1) Where the offence charged under section 39 or section 40 or section 41 is in relation to a registered geographical indication and the accused pleads that the registration of the geographical indication is invalid, the following procedure shall be followed:— (a) if the court is satisfied that such defence is prima facie tenable, it shall not proceed with the charge but shall adjourn the proceeding for three months from the date on which the plea of the accused is recorded to enable the accused to file an application before the High Court under this Act, for the rectification of the register on the ground that the registration is invalid; (b) if the accused proves to the court that he has made such application within the time so limited or within such further time as the court may for sufficient cause allow, the further proceedings in the prosecution shall stand stayed till the disposal of such application for rectification; (c) if within a period of three months or within such extended time as may be allowed by the court the accused fails to apply to the High Court for rectification of the register, the court shall proceed with the case as if the registration were valid. (2) Where before the institution of a complaint of an offence referred to in sub-section (1), any application for the rectification of the register concerning the geographical indication in question on the ground of invalidity of the registration thereof has already been properly made to and is pending before the Registrar or the High Court, as the case may be, the court shall stay the further proceedings in the prosecution pending the disposal of the application aforesaid and shall determine the charge against the accused in conformity with the result of the application for rectification in so far as the complainant relies upon the registration of his geographical indication

57 In section 57, for the words “Appellate Board”, wherever they occur, the words “High Court” shall be substituted 57. Stay of proceedings where the validity of registration of the geographical indication is questioned, etc.— (1) Where in any suit for infringement of a geographical indication the defendant pleads that registration of the geographical indication relating to plaintiff is invalid, the court trying the suit (hereinafter referred to as the court), shall,— (a) if any proceedings for rectification of the register to the geographical indication relating to plaintiff or defendant are pending before the Registrar or the Appellate Board, stay the suit pending the final disposal of such proceedings; (b) if no such proceedings are pending and the court is satisfied that the plea regarding the invalidity of the registration of the geographical indication relating to plaintiff or defendant is prima facie tenable, raise an issue regarding the same and adjourn the case for a period of three months from 21 the date of the framing of the issue in order to enable the party concerned to apply to the Appellate Board for rectification of the register. (2) If the party concerned proves to the court that he has made any such application as is referred to in clause (b) of sub-section (1) within the time specified therein or within such extended time as the court may for sufficient cause allow, the trial of the suit shall stand stayed until the final disposal of the rectification proceedings. (3) If no such application as aforesaid has been made within the time so specified or within such extended time as the court may allow, the issue as to the validity of the registration of the geographical indication concerned shall be deemed to have been abandoned and the court shall proceed with the suit in regard to the other issues in the case. (4) The final order made in any rectification proceedings referred to in sub-section (1) or sub-section (2) shall be binding upon the parties and the court shall dispose of the suit conformably to such order in so far as it relates to the issue as to the validity of the registration of the geographical indication. (5) The stay of a suit for the infringement of a geographical indication under this section shall not preclude the court from making any interlocutory order (including any order granting an injunction, directing account to be kept, appointing a receiver or attaching any property), during the period of the stay of the suit. 57. Stay of proceedings where the validity of registration of the geographical indication is questioned, etc.— (1) Where in any suit for infringement of a geographical indication the defendant pleads that registration of the geographical indication relating to plaintiff is invalid, the court trying the suit (hereinafter referred to as the court), shall,— (a) if any proceedings for rectification of the register to the geographical indication relating to plaintiff or defendant are pending before the Registrar or the High Court, stay the suit pending the final disposal of such proceedings; (b) if no such proceedings are pending and the court is satisfied that the plea regarding the invalidity of the registration of the geographical indication relating to plaintiff or defendant is prima facie tenable, raise an issue regarding the same and adjourn the case for a period of three months from 21 the date of the framing of the issue in order to enable the party concerned to apply to the High Court for rectification of the register. (2) If the party concerned proves to the court that he has made any such application as is referred to in clause (b) of sub-section (1) within the time specified therein or within such extended time as the court may for sufficient cause allow, the trial of the suit shall stand stayed until the final disposal of the rectification proceedings. (3) If no such application as aforesaid has been made within the time so specified or within such extended time as the court may allow, the issue as to the validity of the registration of the geographical indication concerned shall be deemed to have been abandoned and the court shall proceed with the suit in regard to the other issues in the case. (4) The final order made in any rectification proceedings referred to in sub-section (1) or sub-section (2) shall be binding upon the parties and the court shall dispose of the suit conformably to such order in so far as it relates to the issue as to the validity of the registration of the geographical indication. (5) The stay of a suit for the infringement of a geographical indication under this section shall not preclude the court from making any interlocutory order (including any order granting an injunction, directing account to be kept, appointing a receiver or attaching any property), during the period of the stay of the suit.

58 In section 58, for the words “Appellate Board”, wherever they occur, the words “High Court” shall be substituted 58. Application for rectification of register to be made to Appellate Board in certain cases.— (1) Where in a suit for infringement of a registered geographical indication the validity of the registration of the geographical indication relating to plaintiff is questioned by the defendant or where in any such suit the plaintiff questions the validity of the registration of the geographical indication relating to defendant, the issue as to the validity of the registration of the geographical indication concerned shall be determined only on an application for the rectification of the register and, notwithstanding anything contained in section 27, such application shall be made to the Appellate Board and not to the Registrar. (2) Subject to the provisions of sub-section (1), where an application for rectification of the register is made to the Registrar under section 27, the Registrar may, if he thinks fit, refer the application at any stage of the proceedings to the Appellate Board. 58. Application for rectification of register to be made to High Court in certain cases.— (1) Where in a suit for infringement of a registered geographical indication the validity of the registration of the geographical indication relating to plaintiff is questioned by the defendant or where in any such suit the plaintiff questions the validity of the registration of the geographical indication relating to defendant, the issue as to the validity of the registration of the geographical indication concerned shall be determined only on an application for the rectification of the register and, notwithstanding anything contained in section 27, such application shall be made to the High Court and not to the Registrar. (2) Subject to the provisions of sub-section (1), where an application for rectification of the register is made to the Registrar under section 27, the Registrar may, if he thinks fit, refer the application at any stage of the proceedings to the High Court.

63 In section 63, the words “the Appellate Board or” shall be omitted. 63. Death of party to a proceeding.— If a person who is a party to a proceeding under this Act (not being a proceeding before the Appellate Board or a court) dies pending the proceeding, the Registrar may, on request, and on proof to his satisfaction of the transmission of the interest of the deceased person, substitute in the proceeding his successor in interest in his place, or, if the Registrar is of opinion that the interest of the deceased person is sufficiently represented by the surviving parties, permit the proceeding to continue without the substitution of his successor in interest. 63. Death of party to a proceeding.— If a person who is a party to a proceeding under this Act (not being a proceeding before a court) dies pending the proceeding, the Registrar may, on request, and on proof to his satisfaction of the transmission of the interest of the deceased person, substitute in the proceeding his successor in interest in his place, or, if the Registrar is of opinion that the interest of the deceased person is sufficiently represented by the surviving parties, permit the proceeding to continue without the substitution of his successor in interest.

72 In section 72, for the words “Appellate Board”, wherever they occur, the words “High Court” shall be substituted 72. Certificate of validity.— If in any legal proceedings for rectification of the register before the Appellate Board a decision is on contest given in favour of the registered proprietor or, as the case may be, authorised user of the geographical indication on the issue as to the validity of the registration of the geographical indication or the authorised user, the Appellate Board may grant a certificate to that effect, and if such a certificate is granted, then, in any subsequent legal proceeding in which the said validity comes into question the said proprietor or the authorised user, as the case may be, on obtaining a final order or judgment in his favour affirming validity of the registration of the geographical indication or the authorised user, as the case may be, shall unless the said final order or judgment for sufficient reason directs otherwise, be entitled to his full cost charges and expenses as between legal practitioner and client. 72. Certificate of validity.— If in any legal proceedings for rectification of the register before the High Court a decision is on contest given in favour of the registered proprietor or, as the case may be, authorised user of the geographical indication on the issue as to the validity of the registration of the geographical indication or the authorised user, the High Court may grant a certificate to that effect, and if such a certificate is granted, then, in any subsequent legal proceeding in which the said validity comes into question the said proprietor or the authorised user, as the case may be, on obtaining a final order or judgment in his favour affirming validity of the registration of the geographical indication or the authorised user, as the case may be, shall unless the said final order or judgment for sufficient reason directs otherwise, be entitled to his full cost charges and expenses as between legal practitioner and client.

75 In section 75, for the word “tribunal”, the words “Registrar or the High Court, as the case may be,” shall be substituted 75. Trade usages, etc., to be taken into consideration.— In any proceeding relating to a geographical indication, the tribunal shall admit evidence of the usages of the trade concerned and of any relevant geographical indication legitimately used by other persons. 75. Trade usages, etc., to be taken into consideration.— In any proceeding relating to a geographical indication, the Registrar or the High Court, as the case may be, shall admit evidence of the usages of the trade concerned and of any relevant geographical indication legitimately used by other persons.