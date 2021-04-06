Tribunals Reforms Ordinance 2021 and amendments to the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Act 2001

Section 2(o) – Member” means a Judicial Member or a Technical member of the Tribunal and includes the Chairman;

Section 2(n) – Judicial Member” means a Member of the Tribunal appointed as such under sub-section (1) of section 55 and includes the Chairman;

(B) in other cases, prescribed by rules made under this Act;’:

(A) in relation to proceedings before a High Court, prescribed by rules made by the High Court; and

“Technical Member” means a Member of the Tribunal who is not a Judicial Member

Section 44 – A farmer or group of farmers or village community shall not be liable to pay any fees in any proceeding before the Authority or Registrar or the High Court under this Act or the rules made thereunder.

Section 44 – A farmer or group of farmers or village community shall not be liable to pay any fees in any proceeding before the Authority or Registrar or the Tribunal or the High Court under this Act or the rules made thereunder.

Section 56 (1) An appeal shall be preferred to the High Court within the prescribed period from any–

An appeal shall be preferred to the Tribuna l within the prescribed period from any–

Substitution of the words “Tribunal” wherever they occur, with the “ High Court ”

Section 56(3) – The Tribunal in disposing of an appeal under this section shall have the power to make any order which the Authority or the Registrar could make under this Act

57

Substituted the word “Tribunal” wherever it occurs, the words “ with the “High Court”

Section 57 (1)The Tribunal may, after giving both the parties to the appeal an opportunity of being heard, pass such orders thereon as it thinks fit. (2) The Tribunal may, at any time within thirty days from the date of the order, with a view to rectifying the mistake apparent from the record, amend any order passed by it under sub-section (1), and make such amendment if the mistake is brought to its notice by the appellant or the opposite party. (3) In every appeal, the Tribunal may, where it is possible, hear and decide such appeal within a period of one year from the date of filing of the appeal. (4) The Tribunal shall send a copy of any order passed under this section to the Registrar.