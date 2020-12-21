Sharp decrease in patent publications, minor increase in grant percentage

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 18th of December 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 427 patent applications have been published in the 51st issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 427 applications published in the journal, 137 applications account for early publications while 290 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 488 applications have been granted last week as compared to 441 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 10.66%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 67 31 53.73% decrease Mumbai 24 13 45.83% decrease Chennai 144 92 36.11% decrease Kolkata 40 1 97.5% decrease Total 275 137 50.18% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 72 78 8.33% increase Mumbai 79 67 15.19% decrease Chennai 286 131 54.2% increase Kolkata 21 14 33.33% decrease Total 458 290 36.68% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 733

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 427

Percentage difference: 41.75% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,052 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 415 Mumbai 239 Chennai 264 Kolkata 134 Total 1,052

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 147 181 23.13% increase Mumbai 60 77 28.33% increase Chennai 145 167 15.17% increase Kolkata 89 63 29.21% decrease Total 441 488 10.66% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 427 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 127 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 18 applications from Delhi, 19 applications from Mumbai, 12 applications from Pune, 19 applications from Bangalore, 47 applications from Chennai and 11 applications from Hyderabad and 1 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 11th December 2020 to 18th December 2020 Delhi 1,294 18 Mumbai 1,626 19 Pune 952 12 Bangalore 1,376 19 Chennai 1,539 47 Hyderabad 756 11 Kolkata 230 1

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 8,279 Total ordinary publications 42,118 Total applications published 50,397 Total grants in Delhi 9,161 Total grants in Mumbai 3,843 Total grants in Chennai 8,687 Total grants in Kolkata 4,197 Total Grants 25,888 Total applications examined 69,540

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 203 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 9,045 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 203

Total designs registered this Week: 203

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 9,045

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

