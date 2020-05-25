+91-80-26860424 / 34

Patent grants increase by over 72% this week

25 May 2020
Patent grants increase by over 72% this week

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 22nd of May 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm..

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 890 patent applications have been published in the 21st issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 890 applications published in the journal, 123 applications account for early publications while 767 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 406 applications have been granted last week as compared to 236 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 72.03%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi181138.89% decrease
Mumbai756700% increase
Chennai385031.59% increase
Kolkata32681.25% decrease
Total9512329.47% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi728112.5% increase
Mumbai54515.56% decrease
Chennai24931024.49% increase
Kolkata53325513.21% increase
Total42876779.21% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 523

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 890

Percentage difference: 70.17% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 960 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi413
Mumbai144
Chennai311
Kolkata92
Total960

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi6512592.31% increase
Mumbai345458.82% increase
Chennai10516557.14% increase
Kolkata326293.75% increase
Total23640672.03% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 890 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 130 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 6 applications from Delhi, 30 applications from Mumbai, 15 applications from Pune, 33 applications from Bangalore, 24 applications from Chennai and 15 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date15th May 2020 to 22nd May 2020
Delhi4076
Mumbai61830
Pune32515
Bangalore47333
Chennai44224
Hyderabad24515
Kolkata727

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications2,141
Total ordinary publications13,973
Total applications published16,114
Total grants in Delhi3,124
Total grants in Mumbai1,476
Total grants in Chennai3,097
Total grants in Kolkata1,537
Total Grants9,234
Total applications examined27,177

 INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 101 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 3,172 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 106
  • Total designs registered this Week: 101

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 3,172

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

