Patent grants increase by over 72% this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 22nd of May 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm..

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 890 patent applications have been published in the 21st issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 890 applications published in the journal, 123 applications account for early publications while 767 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 406 applications have been granted last week as compared to 236 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 72.03%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 18 11 38.89% decrease Mumbai 7 56 700% increase Chennai 38 50 31.59% increase Kolkata 32 6 81.25% decrease Total 95 123 29.47% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 72 81 12.5% increase Mumbai 54 51 5.56% decrease Chennai 249 310 24.49% increase Kolkata 53 325 513.21% increase Total 428 767 79.21% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 523

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 890

Percentage difference: 70.17% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 960 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 413 Mumbai 144 Chennai 311 Kolkata 92 Total 960

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 65 125 92.31% increase Mumbai 34 54 58.82% increase Chennai 105 165 57.14% increase Kolkata 32 62 93.75% increase Total 236 406 72.03% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 890 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 130 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 6 applications from Delhi, 30 applications from Mumbai, 15 applications from Pune, 33 applications from Bangalore, 24 applications from Chennai and 15 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 15th May 2020 to 22nd May 2020 Delhi 407 6 Mumbai 618 30 Pune 325 15 Bangalore 473 33 Chennai 442 24 Hyderabad 245 15 Kolkata 72 7

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 2,141 Total ordinary publications 13,973 Total applications published 16,114 Total grants in Delhi 3,124 Total grants in Mumbai 1,476 Total grants in Chennai 3,097 Total grants in Kolkata 1,537 Total Grants 9,234 Total applications examined 27,177

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 101 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 3,172 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 106

Total designs registered this Week: 101

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 3,172

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.