Mammoth increase in grant of patents this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 27th of November 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 520 patent applications have been published in the 48th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 520 applications published in the journal, 171 applications account for early publications while 349 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 584 applications have been granted last week as compared to 268 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 118%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 44 28 36.36% decrease Mumbai 36 55 52.78% increase Chennai 37 88 137.84% increase Kolkata 1 — — Total 118 171 44.92% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 88 67 23.86% decrease Mumbai 46 73 58.7% increase Chennai 154 186 20.78% increase Kolkata 35 23 34.29% decrease Total 323 349 8.05% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 441

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 520

Percentage difference: 17.91% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 942 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 328 Mumbai 167 Chennai 325 Kolkata 122 Total 942

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 108 166 53.70% increase Mumbai 27 121 348.15% increase Chennai 98 185 88.78% increase Kolkata 35 112 220% increase Total 268 584 117.91% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 520 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 165 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 14 applications from Delhi, 33 applications from Mumbai, 36 applications from Pune, 23 applications from Bangalore, 43 applications from Chennai and 14 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 20th November 2020 to 27th November 2020 Delhi 1,224 14 Mumbai 1,524 33 Pune 909 36 Bangalore 1,304 23 Chennai 1,371 43 Hyderabad 706 14 Kolkata 214 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 7,517 Total ordinary publications 40,710 Total applications published 48,227 Total grants in Delhi 8,591 Total grants in Mumbai 3,596 Total grants in Chennai 8,201 Total grants in Kolkata 3,944 Total Grants 24,332 Total applications examined 65,291

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 203 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 8,437 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 206

Total designs registered this Week: 203

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 8,437

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

