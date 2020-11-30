+91-80-26860424 / 34

Mammoth increase in grant of patents this week

30 November 2020
Mammoth increase in grant of patents this week

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 27th of November 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 520 patent applications have been published in the 48th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 520 applications published in the journal, 171 applications account for early publications while 349 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 584 applications have been granted last week as compared to 268 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 118%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi442836.36% decrease
Mumbai365552.78% increase
Chennai3788137.84% increase
Kolkata1
Total11817144.92% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi886723.86% decrease
Mumbai467358.7% increase
Chennai15418620.78% increase
Kolkata352334.29% decrease
Total3233498.05% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 441

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 520

Percentage difference: 17.91% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 942 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi328
Mumbai167
Chennai325
Kolkata122
Total942

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi10816653.70% increase
Mumbai27121348.15% increase
Chennai9818588.78% increase
Kolkata35112220% increase
Total268584117.91% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 520 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 165 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 14 applications from Delhi, 33 applications from Mumbai, 36 applications from Pune, 23 applications from Bangalore, 43 applications from Chennai and 14 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date20th November 2020 to 27th November 2020
Delhi1,22414
Mumbai1,52433
Pune90936
Bangalore1,30423
Chennai1,37143
Hyderabad70614
Kolkata2142

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications7,517
Total ordinary publications40,710
Total applications published48,227
 
Total grants in Delhi8,591
Total grants in Mumbai3,596
Total grants in Chennai8,201
Total grants in Kolkata3,944
Total Grants24,332
 
Total applications examined65,291

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 203 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 8,437 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 206
  • Total designs registered this Week: 203

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 8,437

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

