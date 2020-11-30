IPO to start accepting applications under PPH Pilot Program from next month, Amazon launches IP Accelerator and more

In this week’s Patent News – IPO to start accepting applications under PPH Pilot Program from 7th December 2020; EUIPO publishes 3rd edition of the 2020 IP Perception study; EU Commission adopts new Action Plan on Intellectual Property; Amazon launches IP Accelerator in certain European countries.

INDIA PATENT NEWS UPDATES

IPO to start accepting applications under PPH Pilot Program from 7th December 2020

As per the latest public notice issued by the Indian Patent Office (IPO), the IPO will start accepting applications under Chapter 5 of the PPH Guidelines, the for 2nd year term, from 7th December 2020. The acceptance of these applications is in furtherance to the Bilateral Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program that is in effect between the Indian Patent Office (IPO) and the Japan Patent Office (JPO). The number of applications will be limited to 100 requests. Further, the number of PPH requests for an applicant or joint applicant will be limited to 10 requests per year.

INTERNATIONAL PATENTS AND DESIGNS NEWS UPDATES

EUIPO publishes 3rd edition of the 2020 IP Perception study

EUIPO recently published the findings of the third edition of the study called the “European Citizens and Intellectual Property: Perception, Awareness and Behavior” (2020 IP Perception study). As explained in the official press release, the objective of the study was to broadly understand Europeans’ point of view on Intellectual Property Rights. In order to gather the required data for the study, EUIPO conducted over 25636 interviews with various EU residents. The study found that there has been an improvement in the general understanding of intellectual property, an increased support towards the work of artists and a low chance of people buying counterfeits as well as streaming illegal content. Further, the Executive Director, Christian Archambeau said “Our latest study shows that the more people understand intellectual property, the less likely they are to infringe it. This is a powerful message for policymakers and shows the importance of raising awareness of the value of IP at citizen level”

EU Commission adopts new Action Plan on Intellectual Property

On 26th November 2020, the EU Commission published a new Action Plan on Intellectual Property that aims at helping SME’s in protecting inventions. The official website explains that “the Action Plan builds on the strengths of the European IP framework to ensure that it supports our economic recovery and resilience in key economic areas.” It essentially contains five key areas for development, namely –

Improving the protection of IP

Boost the uptake of IP by small and medium-sized companies (SMEs)

Facilitate the sharing of IP

Fight counterfeiting and improve enforcement of IP rights

Promote a global level playing field

Amazon launches IP Accelerator in certain European countries

Amazon recently launched the IP Accelerator program in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The IP Accelerator, first launched in 2019, is available to all brands selling their products on the e-commerce platform. The objective of the IP Accelerator is to aid SME’s in obtaining the right IPR protection by offering access to a network of law firms with special expertise in dealing with Intellectual Property Rights.

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

