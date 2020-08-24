Law suit filed against TikTok and Xiaomi, National IP literacy initiative to be launched and more

In this week’s Patent News – RGNIIPM to conduct Online Joint IPR Workshops on request; Ministry of Education to launch National Intellectual Property Literacy initiative; German Court backs Nokia in a patent infringement suit against Daimler; Pixmarx files lawsuit against TikTok for infringing three U.S patents; HEVC Advance files patent infringement suit against Xiaomi and one other; USITC initiates investigation against Apple based on complaint by Maxell and other news updates.

INDIA PATENT NEWS UPDATES

RGNIIPM to conduct Online Joint IPR Workshops on request

The Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Intellectual Property & Management (RGNIIPM) has announced that it will be conducting various online training workshops on IPR based to requests received from interested participants.

RGNIIPM is offering three variants of the online workshops, namely –

Online workshops on IPR – Patents (Duration – 1 hour)

Online joint webinar/workshop on various topics of IPR (Duration – around half a day)

Online joint webinars various topics of IPR (Duration – 1 day)

You may click here for more information on the fee structure and the method of applying for the workshop.

Ministry of Education to launch National Intellectual Property Literacy initiative

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, will be launching a National Intellectual Property Literacy initiative in the country to promote and encourage the creation of IP’s. According to the Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Abhay Jere, the Education Ministry has looked into Higher Educational Institutions and discovered that approximately 95% of the institutions have never filed an application to secure any form of IP. With the objective to disseminate IP literacy and create a healthy IP ecosystem in the country, the Education Ministry is currently in talks with certain other Ministries to launch the National Intellectual Property Literacy initiative. The Chief Innovation Officer also said “We have conceptualized this national innovation and startup policy because what we realized is that we have no clear incentivisation for faculties and students who get into IP filing, entrepreneurship, converting those IPs into ventures, conversion of knowledge into wealth was not there.” The Ministry is therefore working with Higher Educational Institutions as well as Universities to adopt these policies.

Ministry of Human Resource Development publishes Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India published the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) on 18th August 2020. As per the official website, ARIIA systematically ranks all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development.” The ranking is based on six key parameters such as – Programs and Activities on IPR; Pre–Incubation &Incubation Infrastructure; Courses on Innovation, IPR &Entrepreneurship Development; IP Granted &Published; Technology Transfer and Commercialization, etc.

According to ARIIA, IIT Madras; IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have secured the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively, under the category titled – Institute of National Importance. You may click here for more details on the ranking of educational institutions.

PATENT LICENSING AND INFRINGEMENT NEWS UPDATES

Pixmarx files lawsuit against TikTok for infringing three U.S patents

Pixmarx IP LLC recently filed a lawsuit against TikTok Inc., in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas alleging infringement of three patents belonging to the Pixmarx. The company has alleged the latter of infringing its patents – U.S. Patent No. 9,792,662; U.S. Patent No. 10,102,601 and U.S. Patent No. 10,489,873. Pixmarx is seeking relief for past and future damages under 35 U.S.C. § 284 as well as supplemental damages.

HEVC Advance files patent infringement suit against Xiaomi and one other

HEVC Advance LLC, an independent licensing administrator established to aid the adoption of HEVC/H.265 video compression standard, has instituted a patent infringement suit against Chinese the-giant, Xiaomi and Vestel Germany GmbH in Germany. The lawsuit, filed in the Düsseldorf Regional Court, involves three patents related to HEVC/H.265 standard.

Prior to this, InterDigital, Inc., a U.S based company filed two patent infringement lawsuits against Xiaomi in India, involving eight Indian Patents.

USITC initiates investigation against Apple based on complaint by Maxell

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) has initiated an investigation against Apple Inc. based on a complaint filed by Maxell, Ltd., on 17th July 2020. USITC published a formal press release on 19th August 2020 titled “USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Mobile Electronic Devices and Laptop Computers,” notifying the commencement of the investigation based on Maxell’s complaint. As reported by Patently Apple, “Maxell has alleged the violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act, 1930in the importation into the United States and sale of certain mobile electronic devices and laptop computers that infringe patents asserted by the complainant.” USTIC will be examining patents – 7,203,517; 8,982,086; 7,199,821; 10,129,590; and 10,176,848, during the investigation to assess the act of infringement.

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

