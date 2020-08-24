+91-80-26860424 / 34

13% decrease in patent publication this week, 28% decrease in patent grants

24 August 2020
13% decrease in patent publication this week, 28% decrease in patent grants

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 21st of August 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,341 patent applications have been published in the 34th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1,341 applications published in the journal, 190 applications account for early publications while 1,151 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 367 applications have been granted last week as compared to 512 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 28.32%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi402440% decrease
Mumbai328833.33% increase
Chennai25138451.99% increase
Kolkata270
Total95190100% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1,15383028.01% decrease
Mumbai1147732.46% decrease
Chennai1641621.22% decrease
Kolkata2382256.52% increase
Total1,4541,15120.84% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,549

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,341

Percentage difference: 13.43% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,185 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi507
Mumbai224
Chennai346
Kolkata108
Total1,185

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi18214023.08% decrease
Mumbai576310.53% increase
Chennai18312034.43% decrease
Kolkata904451.11% decrease
Total51236728.32% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,341 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 228 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 86 applications from Delhi, 23 applications from Mumbai, 25 applications from Pune, 34 applications from Bangalore, 34 applications from Chennai and 24 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date14th August 2020 to 21st August 2020
Delhi83486
Mumbai1,05623
Pune61725
Bangalore84134
Chennai82434
Hyderabad48024
Kolkata1282

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications4,172
Total ordinary publications22,751
Total applications published26,923
Total grants in Delhi5,804
Total grants in Mumbai2,428
Total grants in Chennai5,484
Total grants in Kolkata2,695
Total Grants16,411
Total applications examined46,285

 INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 151 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 5,457 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 255
  • Total designs registered this Week: 151

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 5,457

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

