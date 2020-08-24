13% decrease in patent publication this week, 28% decrease in patent grants

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 21st of August 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,341 patent applications have been published in the 34th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1,341 applications published in the journal, 190 applications account for early publications while 1,151 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 367 applications have been granted last week as compared to 512 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 28.32%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 40 24 40% decrease Mumbai 3 28 833.33% increase Chennai 25 138 451.99% increase Kolkata 27 0 — Total 95 190 100% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 1,153 830 28.01% decrease Mumbai 114 77 32.46% decrease Chennai 164 162 1.22% decrease Kolkata 23 82 256.52% increase Total 1,454 1,151 20.84% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,549

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,341

Percentage difference: 13.43% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,185 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 507 Mumbai 224 Chennai 346 Kolkata 108 Total 1,185

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 182 140 23.08% decrease Mumbai 57 63 10.53% increase Chennai 183 120 34.43% decrease Kolkata 90 44 51.11% decrease Total 512 367 28.32% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,341 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 228 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 86 applications from Delhi, 23 applications from Mumbai, 25 applications from Pune, 34 applications from Bangalore, 34 applications from Chennai and 24 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 14th August 2020 to 21st August 2020 Delhi 834 86 Mumbai 1,056 23 Pune 617 25 Bangalore 841 34 Chennai 824 34 Hyderabad 480 24 Kolkata 128 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 4,172 Total ordinary publications 22,751 Total applications published 26,923 Total grants in Delhi 5,804 Total grants in Mumbai 2,428 Total grants in Chennai 5,484 Total grants in Kolkata 2,695 Total Grants 16,411 Total applications examined 46,285

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 151 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 5,457 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 255

Total designs registered this Week: 151

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 5,457

