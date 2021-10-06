Latest Updates on Privacy – October, 2021 – Part I

Intellepedia IP Radio

This is a rundown of last week’s news updates on Privacy:

Forced DNA tests a violation of Right to Privacy, holds Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court of India has held that DNA Testing should be carried out only in deserving and exceptional circumstances and not ordered on a routine basis. The Court stated that subjecting or forcing an unwilling person to undergo a DNA test without his or her consent will in turn amount to a violation of the individual’s Right to Privacy and personal liberty. The Court thus concluded that while ordering DNA tests, courts must consider the interests of the parties involved on the grounds of legitimacy and guided by proportionality.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) contemplating new online privacy rules

The Federal Trade Commission is considering the formulation of new online privacy rules that could restrict the usage of consumer data by businesses for the purpose of targeted advertisement. The new rules would be a radical change to online advertising by imposing new obligations upon businesses regarding the management of consumer data.

New, unique privacy settings to be introduced by Whatsapp for Android users

WhatsApp is currently developing a new privacy feature for Android beta users. Presently Whatsapp provides straightjacket options for profile data sharing to ‘Everyone’, ‘My contacts’ and ‘Nobody’ without the option to pick and choose. But this upcoming new feature of “My contacts except” will enable users to choose individual or specified contacts from whom they intend to hide their particulars such as last seen, profile photo and status.

Authored by Rohan Joshua Jacob (Associate) and Shabarna Choudhury (Intern).

About BananaIP Counsels Trademark Attorneys

This Privacy News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, and IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top ranked IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Privacy News.

The weekly intellectual property law news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading awareness about intellectual property and allied laws. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and link back to the source.

Disclaimer:

Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.