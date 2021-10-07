Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – October, 2021 – Part I

Intellepedia IP Radio

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 6th October, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

An increase of three percent (3%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand eight hundred and seventy-five (5875) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Registry Back in the Game

The Trademark Registry has shown consistent improvement in its working capacity during the past week. There has been a decrease of eighteen percent (18%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of twenty five percent (25%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, six thousand eight hundred and fifty-five (6855) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a five percent (5%) increase in publications since last week. Additionally, five thousand eight hundred and twenty-nine (5829) registration certificates were issued, and zero (0) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Percentage Change Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5686 5875 An increase of 3% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 3289 2714 A decrease of 18% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 6525 6855 An increase of 5% Total Registrations Granted 3730 5829 An increase of 56 % Total Hearing Notices Issued 7058 8815 An increase of 25% Total Renewal Notices Issued 1877 0 A decrease of 100%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No. Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 Ahmedabad 1469 784 1280 939 2 Chennai 2075 1167 1395 978 3 Delhi 3809 2245 2077 2346 4 Kolkata 708 387 549 399 5 Mumbai 2462 1292 1554 1167 Total 10523 5875 6855 5829

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 6th October, 2021

Particulars No. of Applications Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 348549 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 171214 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 120460 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 252552

