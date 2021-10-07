contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – October, 2021 – Part I

2 days ago
This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 6th October, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

An increase of three percent (3%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand eight hundred and seventy-five (5875) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Registry Back in the Game

The Trademark Registry has shown consistent improvement in its working capacity during the past week. There has been a decrease of eighteen percent (18%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been an increase of twenty five percent (25%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, six thousand eight hundred and fifty-five (6855) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a five percent (5%) increase in publications since last week. Additionally, five thousand eight hundred and twenty-nine (5829) registration certificates were issued, and zero (0) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekPercentage Change
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office56865875An increase of 3%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings32892714A decrease of 18%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal65256855An increase of 5%
Total Registrations Granted37305829An increase of 56 %
Total Hearing Notices Issued70588815An increase of 25%
Total Renewal Notices Issued18770A decrease of 100%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No.JurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1Ahmedabad14697841280939
2Chennai207511671395978
3Delhi3809224520772346
4Kolkata708387549399
5Mumbai2462129215541167
Total10523587568555829

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 6th October, 2021

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed348549
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined171214
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published120460
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered252552

 

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels.

