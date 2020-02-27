Indian Patent Office (IPO) Notices, Updates and Notifications – 2020

IPO to re-open acceptance of requests under Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) Pilot Project

According to a public notice issued on 25th February 2020, the Indian Patent Office (IPO) will re-open the line of accepting requests under the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) Pilot Program from 9th March 2020 onwards. The IPO notice explains that on scrutinizing the 100 requests that the office had previously received, only 56 requests were accepted whereby the applicants were allowed to file request for expedited examination through Form 18A. As 44 requests were not found to be eligible as per the PPH Guidelines, the office will re-open accepting Form 5-1 under Chapter 5 of the PPH Guidelines from 9thMarch 2020. The number of requests will be limited to 44.

You may click here to access the official public notice and here to access the PPH Guidelines.

Office of CGPDTM invites applications for Patent Agent Examination 2020

On 24th February 2020, the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) published a notice on their official website inviting applications from eligible candidates for the Patent Agent Examination of 2020. According to the notice, the examination is likely to be conducted on 28th June 2020. Online registrations for candidates will be begin from 25th February 2020 and will remain open until 25th March 2020. The notice also states that the examination will be conducted in two sessions. Paper-I will primarily consist of Objective type questions and will be held for a period of 2 hours. Paper-II, bearing Descriptive type questions, will be held for a period of 3 hours. You may click here to access the official notice.

Office of CGPDTM publishes list of new facilitators under SIPP Scheme

On 19th February 2020, the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) published three separate lists containing the names of the Facilitators for Patents, Designs and Trade Marks under the SIPP scheme. The lists essentially contain the names of all the Facilitators that were added on 18th February 2020 along with the names of the existing Facilitators. As per Annexure 1, the list that contains the names of the Facilitators for Patents and Designs, 289 Facilitators have been added to the existing list. With respect to the Facilitators exclusively for Designs, 10 names have been added to the list this year.

You may click here to access the official public notice titled “New facilitators under SIPP scheme added on 18.02.2020 to the existing list: Patents, Designs, and Trademarks.”

Last date for submission of applications for National IP Awards – 2020 extended

According to a public notice issued by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM) on 6th February 2020, the last date to submit applications for the National IP Awards – 2020 has been extended to the 17th of February 2020. You may click here to access the official notice.

RGNIIPM to open IP Innovation Gallery

With the objective to create IP awareness, the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Intellectual Property Management (RGNIIPM), a Central Government Institute functioning under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has launched an IP Innovation Gallery in Nagpur. According to the official notice, the establishment of the IP Innovation Gallery aims to motivate its visitors by displaying patent models and prototypes. While the notice does not mention the last date for submitting the models, it does state that applications will be accepted solely on a first come first serve basis and as per availability of space. Further, the participants are not required to pay any fee in order to have their inventions exhibited; however they must meet the eligibility criteria as laid out in the official notice. A Certificate will be awarded by RGNIIPM to all the participants. You may click here to access the official notice as issued on the IP India website.

Indian Patent Agent Examination 2020 likely to be held in June this year

The Indian Patent Office issued a public notice on 31st January 2020 indicating the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM) is likely to conduct the Patent Agent Examination in June 2020.The notice also reads that further information will be made available on finalizing the schedule and certain other requirements.

You may click here to access the official public notice titled “Patent Agent Examination- 2020.”

Indian Patent Office invites Applications for National IP Awards 2020

The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM) has invited the submission of Applications for its annual National IP Awards ceremony to be held later this year. The awards will be presented to top achievers comprising of individual persons, institutions, organizations and enterprises for their contributions in the field of Patents, Designs, Trademarks and Geographical Indications, Startups, MSME’s and Enforcement of IPR’s. In addition to this, three WIPO Awards will be presented by the Organization under the WIPO Awards Program, on the same day. The National IP Awards ceremony will be held in New Delhi, on the occasion of World IP Day, on 26th April 2020.

The ten categories under which the awards shall be presented include:

Top Individual for Patents & Commercialization Top Indian Academic institution for Patents & Commercialization Top R & D institution/organization for Patents & Commercialization Top Public Limited Company / Private Limited Company for Patents & Commercialization in India Top Indian Private Company (MSME) for Patents & Commercialization Top Start-up for IP and Commercialization Top Indian Company /Organization for Designs Top Indian Company for creating Brand in India and abroad Top Individual / organization for Best facilitation of Registration of GI and Promotion of Registered GI in India Best Police Unit (District / zone in a Commissionarate) for enforcement of IP in the Country

The last date for submitting the applications falls on 7th February 2020. You may click here to access the official notice published on 8th January 2020 titled “Invitation for submission of Applications for National IP Awards-2020.”

IPO issues notice containing list of withdrawn patent applications

The Indian Patent Office has published a notice consisting of all patent applications that have been withdrawn through Form 29 between the period of October and December 2019. According to the document published on 3rd January 2020, over 950 applications have been withdrawn in the aforementioned period. You may click here to access the official notice titled “Withdrawal of Patent Applications (Form 29) and fees refunded during October, 2019 to December, 2019”