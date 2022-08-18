Indian IP Office invites entries for National IP Awards, 2021 and 2022

On 2nd August, 2022, the Indian IP Office has opened up submissions for the NATIONAL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AWARDS 2021 & 2022. As stated in the announcement the objective of these awards is:
“Objective:
National Intellectual Property (IP) Awards are conferred every year to recognize and reward the top achievers comprising individuals, institutions, organizations and enterprises, for their IP creations and commercialization, which have contributed towards strengthening IP eco-system in the country and in encouraging creativity and innovation. National IP Awards are intended to encourage innovation and management of intellectual property portfolio that influences the success of the innovation in different industry segments.”
The Brochure and the Application Form to submit an entry for the awards maybe accessed here. This time the awards will be given offline as per the announcement. The last date for submitting an entry is 31st August, 2022
Categories
The National Intellectual Property Awards 2021 & 2022 are to be conferred based on the following 11 categories:
|Category
|Criteria of Evaluation
|Cash Prize
|Top Indian Individual for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization
1(a): Male Innovator
1(b): Female Innovator
1(c): Child Innovator (< 18 years)
1(d): Third gender Innovator
|10:40:40:10
Filing: Grant: Commercialization: Economic significance
|Rs. 1,00,000/- under each category
|Top Indian Academic Institution for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization
|10:40:40:10
Filing: Grant: Commercialization: Economic significance
|Rs. 1,00,000/-
|Top R & D Institution/Organization for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization
|10:40:40:10
Filing: Grant: Commercialization: Economic significance
|Rs. 1,00,000/-
|Top Public Limited Company/Private Limited Company for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization in India:
4(a) : Manufacturing sector
4(b) : Service Sector
|10:40:40:10
Filing: Grant: Commercialization: Economic significance
|Rs. 1,00,000/- under each category
|Top Indian MSME for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization
|10:40:40:10
Filing: Grant: Commercialization: Economic significance
|Rs. 1,00,000/-
|Top Start-up for IP Filing, (Grant/Registration) and Commercialization
|10:40: 40:10
Filing: Grant/Registration: Commercialization: Economic significance
|Rs. 1,00,000/-
|Top Indian Company /Organization for Designs Filing, Registration & Commercialization
|10:40: 40:10
Filing: Registration: Commercialization: Economic significance
|Rs. 1,00,000/-
|Top Indian Company for creating Brand in India and Abroad
|10:40: 40:10
Trade Mark applications filed: registered in
India and abroad: commercialization via filing through Madrid system: Economic significance
|Rs. 1,00,000/-
|Most Popular Geographical Indication (GI) in India in each of the five (05) categories
|By Public Opinion Poll through online voting on the official website
|Rs. 20,000/- under each category
|Best Police Unit (District / Zone in a commissionerate) for enforcement of IP in India
|20:25:25:15:15
FIR Filed: Charge sheets : Convictions: Raids:
Value of seized material in raids
|Rs. 1,00,000/-
|Best Incubator for Nurturing the IP
|20:20:20:20:20 Assistance in promotion: Assistance in
marketing: Licensing support: Assistance in fund raising: Assistance in providing office space
|Rs. 1,00,000/-
Special Citation
Special Citation are to be conferred on the following 04 categories in the National Intellectual Property Awards 2021 & 2022 programme:
- Special citation for Technology and Innovation Support Center (TISC)
- Special citation for Patent Information Centre (PIC)
- Special citation for Institution’s Innovation Council (IICs)
- Special citation for Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATL)
Jury Certificate Award
The Indian IP Office shall confer a Jury Certificate Award as an IP recognition for a Rural Centric Invention.
WIPO Awards
The WIPO Awards which are awarded annually by World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) have been linked to appropriate categories of the National IP Awards. Now the eligible applicants need not submit a separate application for WIPO Awards. National IP Awards applicants will be selected for conferring the following WIPO Awards:
- WIPO Medal for Inventors – Top Indian Individual for Patents & Commercialization
- WIPO IP Enterprises Trophy – Top Public Limited Company/Private Limited Company for Patents & Commercialization in India
- WIPO Users Trophy – Top Indian Company for creating brand in India and abroad.
We encourage eligible Companies, individuals and enforcement agencies to apply for these awards.
For further information on how to apply, eligibility, jury and contact details, you may access the brochure in .pdf format here.
The Official announcement and Application Forms can be accessed here.
