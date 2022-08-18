Indian IP Office invites entries for National IP Awards, 2021 and 2022

On 2nd August, 2022, the Indian IP Office has opened up submissions for the NATIONAL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AWARDS 2021 & 2022. As stated in the announcement the objective of these awards is:

“Objective:

National Intellectual Property (IP) Awards are conferred every year to recognize and reward the top achievers comprising individuals, institutions, organizations and enterprises, for their IP creations and commercialization, which have contributed towards strengthening IP eco-system in the country and in encouraging creativity and innovation. National IP Awards are intended to encourage innovation and management of intellectual property portfolio that influences the success of the innovation in different industry segments.”

The Brochure and the Application Form to submit an entry for the awards maybe accessed here. This time the awards will be given offline as per the announcement. The last date for submitting an entry is 31st August, 2022

Categories

The National Intellectual Property Awards 2021 & 2022 are to be conferred based on the following 11 categories:

Category Criteria of Evaluation Cash Prize Top Indian Individual for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization

1(a): Male Innovator

1(b): Female Innovator

1(c): Child Innovator (< 18 years)

1(d): Third gender Innovator 10:40:40:10

Filing: Grant: Commercialization: Economic significance Rs. 1,00,000/- under each category Top Indian Academic Institution for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization 10:40:40:10

Filing: Grant: Commercialization: Economic significance Rs. 1,00,000/- Top R & D Institution/Organization for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization 10:40:40:10

Filing: Grant: Commercialization: Economic significance Rs. 1,00,000/- Top Public Limited Company/Private Limited Company for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization in India:

4(a) : Manufacturing sector

4(b) : Service Sector 10:40:40:10

Filing: Grant: Commercialization: Economic significance Rs. 1,00,000/- under each category Top Indian MSME for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization 10:40:40:10

Filing: Grant: Commercialization: Economic significance Rs. 1,00,000/- Top Start-up for IP Filing, (Grant/Registration) and Commercialization 10:40: 40:10

Filing: Grant/Registration: Commercialization: Economic significance Rs. 1,00,000/- Top Indian Company /Organization for Designs Filing, Registration & Commercialization 10:40: 40:10

Filing: Registration: Commercialization: Economic significance Rs. 1,00,000/- Top Indian Company for creating Brand in India and Abroad 10:40: 40:10

Trade Mark applications filed: registered in

India and abroad: commercialization via filing through Madrid system: Economic significance Rs. 1,00,000/- Most Popular Geographical Indication (GI) in India in each of the five (05) categories By Public Opinion Poll through online voting on the official website Rs. 20,000/- under each category Best Police Unit (District / Zone in a commissionerate) for enforcement of IP in India 20:25:25:15:15

FIR Filed: Charge sheets : Convictions: Raids:

Value of seized material in raids Rs. 1,00,000/- Best Incubator for Nurturing the IP 20:20:20:20:20 Assistance in promotion: Assistance in

marketing: Licensing support: Assistance in fund raising: Assistance in providing office space Rs. 1,00,000/-

Special Citation

Special Citation are to be conferred on the following 04 categories in the National Intellectual Property Awards 2021 & 2022 programme:

Special citation for Technology and Innovation Support Center (TISC) Special citation for Patent Information Centre (PIC) Special citation for Institution’s Innovation Council (IICs) Special citation for Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATL)

Jury Certificate Award

The Indian IP Office shall confer a Jury Certificate Award as an IP recognition for a Rural Centric Invention.

WIPO Awards

The WIPO Awards which are awarded annually by World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) have been linked to appropriate categories of the National IP Awards. Now the eligible applicants need not submit a separate application for WIPO Awards. National IP Awards applicants will be selected for conferring the following WIPO Awards:

WIPO Medal for Inventors – Top Indian Individual for Patents & Commercialization WIPO IP Enterprises Trophy – Top Public Limited Company/Private Limited Company for Patents & Commercialization in India WIPO Users Trophy – Top Indian Company for creating brand in India and abroad.

We encourage eligible Companies, individuals and enforcement agencies to apply for these awards.

For further information on how to apply, eligibility, jury and contact details, you may access the brochure in .pdf format here.

The Official announcement and Application Forms can be accessed here.

