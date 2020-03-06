+91-80-26860424 / 34

BananaIP Counsels > Copyrights  > Copyright Statistics 2020
06 March 2020
Copyright Statistics 2020

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Copyrights

COPYRIGHT STATISTICS

A total 0f 3903 applications for copyright registrations have been filed during the period of January and February, 2020. The maximum number of applications have been filed for Literary/Dramatic works and the minimum number of applications have been filed for Cinematograph Works.

MonthLiterary/Dramatic WorkArtistic WorkMusical WorkCinematograph WorkComputer SoftwareSound RecordingTotal
January119349519161301071960
February12174412720173641943
Total241093646363031713903

 

Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels) 

The Copyright Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Consulting/Strategy Division of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected]  with the subject: Copyright Statistics.

Disclaimer: Please note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

