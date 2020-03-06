Copyright Statistics 2020

COPYRIGHT STATISTICS

A total 0f 3903 applications for copyright registrations have been filed during the period of January and February, 2020. The maximum number of applications have been filed for Literary/Dramatic works and the minimum number of applications have been filed for Cinematograph Works.

Month Literary/Dramatic Work Artistic Work Musical Work Cinematograph Work Computer Software Sound Recording Total January 1193 495 19 16 130 107 1960 February 1217 441 27 20 173 64 1943 Total 2410 936 46 36 303 171 3903

Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels)

The Copyright Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Consulting/Strategy Division of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Copyright Statistics.

Disclaimer: Please note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.