966 patent applications published this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 6th of March 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 966 patent applications have been published in the 10th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 966 applications published in the journal, 149 applications account for early publications while 817 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 849 applications have been granted last week as compared to 664 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 27.86%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 21 49 133.33% increase Mumbai 24 37 54.16% increase Chennai 62 63 1.61% increase Kolkata — — — Total 107 149 39.25% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 367 383 4.35% increase Mumbai 153 133 13.07% decrease Chennai 198 277 39.89% increase Kolkata 85 24 71.76% decrease Total 803 817 1.74% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 910

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 966

Percentage difference: 6.15% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2873 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 1098 Mumbai 502 Chennai 952 Kolkata 321 Total 2873

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 264 261 1.13% decrease Mumbai 99 155 56.56% increase Chennai 202 269 33.16% increase Kolkata 99 164 65.65% increase Total 664 849 27.86% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 966 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 166 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 13 applications from Delhi, 38 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 47 applications from Bangalore, 23 applications from Chennai and 19 applications from Hyderabad.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 28th February 2020 to 6th March 2020 Delhi 234 13 Mumbai 369 38 Pune 219 26 Bangalore 212 47 Chennai 245 23 Hyderabad 124 19 Kolkata 27 —

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1st OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1392 Total ordinary publications 9355 Total applications published 10,747 Total grants in Delhi 2104 Total grants in Mumbai 972 Total grants in Chennai 1954 Total grants in Kolkata 1003 Total Grants 6,033 Total applications examined 18,011

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 310 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2344 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201

Total designs registered this Week: 310

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2344

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is aimed at spreading patent awareness.

