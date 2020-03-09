+91-80-26860424 / 34

BananaIP Counsels > Industrial Designs  > 966 patent applications published this week
09 March 2020
Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patents
966 patent applications published this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs Office published by the patent office on the 6th of March 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 966 patent applications have been published in the 10th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 966 applications published in the journal, 149 applications account for early publications while 817 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 849 applications have been granted last week as compared to 664 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 27.86%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2149133.33% increase
Mumbai243754.16% increase
Chennai62631.61% increase
Kolkata
Total10714939.25% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi3673834.35% increase
Mumbai15313313.07% decrease
Chennai19827739.89% increase
Kolkata852471.76% decrease
Total8038171.74% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 910

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 966

Percentage difference: 6.15% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2873 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi1098
Mumbai502
Chennai952
Kolkata321
Total2873

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2642611.13% decrease
Mumbai9915556.56% increase
Chennai20226933.16% increase
Kolkata9916465.65% increase
Total66484927.86% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 966 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 166 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 13 applications from Delhi, 38 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 47 applications from Bangalore, 23 applications from Chennai and 19 applications from Hyderabad.

List of Cities1st of January till date28th February 2020 to 6th March 2020
Delhi23413
Mumbai36938
Pune21926
Bangalore21247
Chennai24523
Hyderabad12419
Kolkata27

 

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1st OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications1392
Total ordinary publications9355
Total applications published10,747
Total grants in Delhi2104
Total grants in Mumbai972
Total grants in Chennai1954
Total grants in Kolkata1003
Total Grants6,033
Total applications examined18,011

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 310 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2344 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 201
  • Total designs registered this Week: 310

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2344

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

 

