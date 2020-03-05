+91-80-26860424 / 34

5446 Trademark Applications Registered this Week

5446 Trademark Applications Registered this Week
05 March 2020
5446 Trademark Applications Registered this Week

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
5446 trademark applications registered this week, 63% increase in total number of hearing notices issued this week and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Indian Trademark Office has picked up its pace as can been seen from the table below. The total number of hearing notices issued has increased by sixty three percent (63%). Similarly, there has been an increase of twenty six percent (26%) in the total number of renewal notices issued. However, we can also see a decrease of thirty percent (30%) in the total number trademark applications examined.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office81155700A decrease of 30%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings59916111An increase of 2%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal82398258An increase of 0.2%
Total Registrations Granted74035760A decrease of 22%
Total Hearing Notices Issued59539698An increase of 63%
Total Renewal Notices Issued20702614An increase of 26%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between February 26th, 2020 to March 4th, 2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD10976851089669
2CHENNAI1530111613531028
3DELHI2945195026012300
4KOLKATA493351392196
5MUMBAI1769126019301253
Total 7834536273655446

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to March 4th, 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 64526
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 29518
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 62298
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 58582

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down. 

