5446 trademark applications registered this week, 63% increase in total number of hearing notices issued this week and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
The Indian Trademark Office has picked up its pace as can been seen from the table below. The total number of hearing notices issued has increased by sixty three percent (63%). Similarly, there has been an increase of twenty six percent (26%) in the total number of renewal notices issued. However, we can also see a decrease of thirty percent (30%) in the total number trademark applications examined.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|8115
|5700
|A decrease of 30%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|5991
|6111
|An increase of 2%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|8239
|8258
|An increase of 0.2%
|Total Registrations Granted
|7403
|5760
|A decrease of 22%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|5953
|9698
|An increase of 63%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|2070
|2614
|An increase of 26%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between February 26th, 2020 to March 4th, 2020
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|1097
|685
|1089
|669
|2
|CHENNAI
|1530
|1116
|1353
|1028
|3
|DELHI
|2945
|1950
|2601
|2300
|4
|KOLKATA
|493
|351
|392
|196
|5
|MUMBAI
|1769
|1260
|1930
|1253
|Total
|7834
|5362
|7365
|5446
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to March 4th, 2020
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 64526
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 29518
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 62298
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 58582
Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S
