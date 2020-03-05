5446 Trademark Applications Registered this Week

5446 trademark applications registered this week, 63% increase in total number of hearing notices issued this week and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Indian Trademark Office has picked up its pace as can been seen from the table below. The total number of hearing notices issued has increased by sixty three percent (63%). Similarly, there has been an increase of twenty six percent (26%) in the total number of renewal notices issued. However, we can also see a decrease of thirty percent (30%) in the total number trademark applications examined.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 8115 5700 A decrease of 30% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 5991 6111 An increase of 2% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 8239 8258 An increase of 0.2% Total Registrations Granted 7403 5760 A decrease of 22% Total Hearing Notices Issued 5953 9698 An increase of 63% Total Renewal Notices Issued 2070 2614 An increase of 26%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between February 26th, 2020 to March 4th, 2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1097 685 1089 669 2 CHENNAI 1530 1116 1353 1028 3 DELHI 2945 1950 2601 2300 4 KOLKATA 493 351 392 196 5 MUMBAI 1769 1260 1930 1253 Total 7834 5362 7365 5446

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to March 4th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 64526

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 29518

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 62298

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 58582

