A Whooping increase of 212% Trademark Applications Examined this Week.
A Whooping increase of 212 percent in total number of trademark applications examined, a decrease of 2882 in the total hearing notices issued by trademark office and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a mixed week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of trademark applications examined by trademark office has tremendously increased by two hundred and twelve percent (212%). Similarly, there has been an increase of fifty-seven (57%) in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings. However, we also saw a decrease of thirty eight percent (38%) in the total hearing notices issued.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|3586
|11181
|An increase of 212%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|3261
|5109
|An increase of 57%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|5241
|6148
|An increase of 17%
|Total Registrations Granted
|9010
|7904
|A decrease of 12%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|7524
|4642
|A decrease of 38%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|3324
|3014
|A decrease of 9%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between January 8th, 2020 to January 16th, 2020
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|1076
|657
|1019
|852
|2
|CHENNAI
|1483
|866
|827
|1487
|3
|DELHI
|3332
|1692
|2157
|3140
|4
|KOLKATA
|488
|279
|160
|289
|5
|MUMBAI
|1974
|1188
|1045
|1818
|Total
|8353
|4682
|5208
|7586
Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S
About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys
The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.
The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.