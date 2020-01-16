+91-80-26860424 / 34

A Whooping increase of 212% Trademark Applications Examined this Week.

16 January 2020
A Whooping increase of 212% Trademark Applications Examined this Week.

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks

A Whooping increase of 212 percent in total number of trademark applications examined, a decrease of 2882 in the total hearing notices issued by trademark office and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a mixed week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of trademark applications examined by trademark office has tremendously increased by two hundred and twelve percent (212%). Similarly, there has been an increase of fifty-seven (57%) in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings. However, we also saw a decrease of thirty eight percent (38%) in the total hearing notices issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office358611181An increase of 212%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings32615109An increase of 57%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal52416148An increase of 17%
Total Registrations Granted90107904A decrease of 12%
Total Hearing Notices Issued75244642A decrease of 38%
Total Renewal Notices Issued33243014A decrease of 9%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between January 8th, 2020 to January 16th, 2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD10766571019852
2CHENNAI14838668271487
3DELHI3332169221573140
4KOLKATA488279160289
5MUMBAI1974118810451818
Total 8353468252087586

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down. 

