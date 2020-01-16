A Whooping increase of 212% Trademark Applications Examined this Week.

A Whooping increase of 212 percent in total number of trademark applications examined, a decrease of 2882 in the total hearing notices issued by trademark office and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had a mixed week in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of trademark applications examined by trademark office has tremendously increased by two hundred and twelve percent (212%). Similarly, there has been an increase of fifty-seven (57%) in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings. However, we also saw a decrease of thirty eight percent (38%) in the total hearing notices issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 3586 11181 An increase of 212% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 3261 5109 An increase of 57% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 5241 6148 An increase of 17% Total Registrations Granted 9010 7904 A decrease of 12% Total Hearing Notices Issued 7524 4642 A decrease of 38% Total Renewal Notices Issued 3324 3014 A decrease of 9%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between January 8th, 2020 to January 16th, 2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1076 657 1019 852 2 CHENNAI 1483 866 827 1487 3 DELHI 3332 1692 2157 3140 4 KOLKATA 488 279 160 289 5 MUMBAI 1974 1188 1045 1818 Total 8353 4682 5208 7586

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

