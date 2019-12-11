655 Registration Certificates Issued this Week, 7738 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week and more
655 Registration Certificates Issued this Week, 28% Increase in total applications disposed through show cause hearings, and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had an overall increase in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of registrations granted has increased by twelve percent (12%). Similarly, the total number of applications published in the trademark journal have increased by twenty six percent (26%), with a decrease of thirty three percent (33%) in the total renewal notices issued.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|7715
|9886
|An increase of 28%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|3036
|3899
|An increase of 28%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|5478
|6912
|An increase of 26%
|Total Registrations Granted
|5595
|6250
|An increase of 12%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|11412
|6516
|A decrease of 43%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|3745
|2516
|A decrease of 33%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between December 4th, 2019 to December 11th, 2019
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|902
|480
|943
|825
|2
|CHENNAI
|1623
|905
|1031
|1061
|3
|DELHI
|2764
|1653
|2134
|2239
|4
|KOLKATA
|543
|306
|225
|219
|5
|MUMBAI
|1924
|1042
|1516
|1604
|Total
|7738
|4386
|5849
|5984
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2019 to December 4th, 2019
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 316704
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 145539
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 127849
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 270332
Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S
About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys
The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.
The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.