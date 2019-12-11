655 Registration Certificates Issued this Week, 7738 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week and more

655 Registration Certificates Issued this Week, 28% Increase in total applications disposed through show cause hearings, and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had an overall increase in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of registrations granted has increased by twelve percent (12%). Similarly, the total number of applications published in the trademark journal have increased by twenty six percent (26%), with a decrease of thirty three percent (33%) in the total renewal notices issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 7715 9886 An increase of 28% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 3036 3899 An increase of 28% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 5478 6912 An increase of 26% Total Registrations Granted 5595 6250 An increase of 12% Total Hearing Notices Issued 11412 6516 A decrease of 43% Total Renewal Notices Issued 3745 2516 A decrease of 33%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between December 4th, 2019 to December 11th, 2019

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 902 480 943 825 2 CHENNAI 1623 905 1031 1061 3 DELHI 2764 1653 2134 2239 4 KOLKATA 543 306 225 219 5 MUMBAI 1924 1042 1516 1604 Total 7738 4386 5849 5984

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2019 to December 4th, 2019

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 316704

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 145539

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 127849

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 270332

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.