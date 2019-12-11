+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Search
Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

655 Registration Certificates Issued this Week, 7738 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week and more

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > 655 Registration Certificates Issued this Week, 7738 New ...
11 December 2019
0 Cmnts

655 Registration Certificates Issued this Week, 7738 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week and more

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks

655 Registration Certificates Issued this Week, 28% Increase in total applications disposed through show cause hearings, and more. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

Last week, the Indian Trademark Office had an overall increase in its working capacity as can be seen from the statistics in the table below. The total number of registrations granted has increased by twelve percent (12%). Similarly, the total number of applications published in the trademark journal have increased by twenty six percent (26%), with a decrease of thirty three percent (33%) in the total renewal notices issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office77159886An increase of 28%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings30363899An increase of 28%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal54786912An increase of 26%
Total Registrations Granted55956250An increase of 12%
Total Hearing Notices Issued114126516A decrease of 43%
Total Renewal Notices Issued37452516A decrease of 33%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between December 4th, 2019 to December 11th, 2019

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD902480943825
2CHENNAI162390510311061
3DELHI2764165321342239
4KOLKATA543306225219
5MUMBAI1924104215161604
Total 7738438658495984

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2019 to December 4th, 2019

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 316704
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 145539
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 127849
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 270332

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down. 

Total Page Visits: 402 - Today Page Visits: 3

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

logo

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Contact BananaIP

Write to us at [email protected]


BananaIP Counsels
No 40, 2nd floor, 3rd Main Road,
JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road,
Bangalore 560 062.

Quick Contact

SOME OF OUR CLIENTS

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Sitemap
Copyright © 2004-2019 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Application Download Button From App Store
Speak with an IP Expert Today
close slider
css.php