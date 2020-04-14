290 patent publications, no examinations and no grants in the last week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 10th of April 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 290 patent applications have been published in the 15th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 290 applications published in the journal, 8 applications account for early publications while 282 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. No applications have been granted last week.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 1 — — Mumbai 2 3 50% increase Chennai 5 2 60% decrease Kolkata 0 3 — Total 8 8 —

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 119 103 13.45% decrease Mumbai 55 62 12.72% increase Chennai 209 109 47.85% decrease Kolkata 25 8 68% decrease Total 408 282 30.88% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 416

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 290

Percentage difference: 30.29% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

No FER’s have been issued in the referenced week.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 0 Mumbai 0 Chennai 0 Kolkata 0 Total 0

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 139 — — Mumbai 54 — — Chennai 132 — — Kolkata 81 — — Total 406 — —

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 290 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 69 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 8 applications from Delhi, 19 applications from Mumbai, 14 applications from Pune, 12 applications from Bangalore, 9 applications from Chennai and 7 applications from Hyderabad.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 3rd April 2020 to 10th April 2020 Delhi 311 8 Mumbai 468 19 Pune 267 14 Bangalore 351 12 Chennai 338 9 Hyderabad 183 7 Kolkata 42 0

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1,733 Total ordinary publications 11,583 Total applications published 13,316 Total grants in Delhi 2,650 Total grants in Mumbai 1,221 Total grants in Chennai 2,468 Total grants in Kolkata 1,260 Total Grants 7,599 Total applications examined 23,143

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has not registered any designs last week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date stands at a total of 2824 applications.

Authored and compiled by Jaya Pandey

