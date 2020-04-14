+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Search
Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

290 patent publications, no examinations and no grants in the last week

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > 290 patent publications, no examinations and no grants in...
14 April 2020
0 Cmnts

290 patent publications, no examinations and no grants in the last week

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly IP Statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 10th of April 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 290 patent applications have been published in the 15th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 290 applications published in the journal, 8 applications account for early publications while 282 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. No applications have been granted last week.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1
Mumbai2350% increase
Chennai5260% decrease
Kolkata03
Total88

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi11910313.45% decrease
Mumbai556212.72% increase
Chennai20910947.85% decrease
Kolkata25868% decrease
Total40828230.88% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 416

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 290

Percentage difference: 30.29% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

No FER’s have been issued in the referenced week.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi0
Mumbai0
Chennai0
Kolkata0
Total0

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi139
Mumbai54
Chennai132
Kolkata81
Total406

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 290 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 69 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 8 applications from Delhi, 19 applications from Mumbai, 14 applications from Pune, 12 applications from Bangalore, 9 applications from Chennai and 7 applications from Hyderabad.

List of Cities1st of January till date3rd April 2020 to 10th April 2020
Delhi3118
Mumbai46819
Pune26714
Bangalore35112
Chennai3389
Hyderabad1837
Kolkata420

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications1,733
Total ordinary publications11,583
Total applications published13,316
 
Total grants in Delhi2,650
Total grants in Mumbai1,221
Total grants in Chennai2,468
Total grants in Kolkata1,260
Total Grants7,599
 
Total applications examined23,143

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has not registered any designs last week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date stands at a total of 2824 applications.

Authored and compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

 

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

Total Page Visits: 333 - Today Page Visits: 19

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

logo

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Contact BananaIP

Write to us at [email protected]


BananaIP Counsels
No 40, 2nd floor, 3rd Main Road,
JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road,
Bangalore 560 062.

Quick Contact

SOME OF OUR CLIENTS

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Sitemap
Copyright © 2004-2019 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Application Download Button From App Store
Speak with an IP Expert Today
close slider
css.php