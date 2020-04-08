Amidst National Lockdown 1997 Trademark Applications Filed Last Week.

Amidst national lockdown 1997 trademark applications filed last week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

A total of 1997 new trademark filings have been filed in the last week with the Indian Trademark Office with Delhi recording the highest filing of 836 applications and Mumbai following with 576 applications.

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between April 1st, 2020 to April 8th,2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 158 N/A N/A N/A 2 CHENNAI 332 N/A N/A N/A 3 DELHI 836 N/A N/A N/A 4 KOLKATA 95 N/A N/A N/A 5 MUMBAI 576 N/A N/A N/A Total 1997 N/A N/A N/A

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to April 8th, 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 87526

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 36114

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 81228

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 79636

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.