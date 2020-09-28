21% decrease in patent publications this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 25th of September 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,317 patent applications have been published in the 39th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1,317 applications published in the journal, 216 applications account for early publications while 1,101 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 607 applications have been granted last week as compared to 569 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 6.68%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 51 59 15.69% increase Mumbai 58 33 43.10% decrease Chennai 50 119 138% increase Kolkata 12 5 58.33% decrease Total 171 216 26.32% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 721 502 30.37% decrease Mumbai 179 124 30.73% decrease Chennai 439 441 0.46% increase Kolkata 156 34 78.21% decrease Total 1,495 1,101 26.35% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,666

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,317

Percentage difference: 20.95% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,405 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 661 Mumbai 270 Chennai 363 Kolkata 111 Total 1,405

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 203 222 9.36% increase Mumbai 84 73 13.1% decrease Chennai 183 214 16.94% increase Kolkata 99 98 1.01% decrease Total 569 607 6.68% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,317 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 201 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 28 applications from Delhi, 29 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 44 applications from Bangalore, 47 applications from Chennai and 23 applications from Hyderabad and 10 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 18th September 2020 to 25th September 2020 Delhi 1,029 28 Mumbai 1,214 29 Pune 752 20 Bangalore 1,007 44 Chennai 1,025 47 Hyderabad 578 23 Kolkata 165 10

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 5,264 Total ordinary publications 30,174 Total applications published 35,438 Total grants in Delhi 6,927 Total grants in Mumbai 2,882 Total grants in Chennai 6,606 Total grants in Kolkata 3,181 Total Grants 19,596 Total applications examined 53,429

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 208 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 6,433 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 207

Total designs registered this Week: 208

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 6,641

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

