Massive increase in patent publications this week, over 7000 applications published!

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 2nd of October 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 7,324 patent applications have been published in the 40th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 7,324 applications published in the journal, 121 applications account for early publications while 7,203 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 724 applications have been granted last week as compared to 607 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 19.28%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 59 4 93.22% decrease Mumbai 33 25 24.24% decrease Chennai 119 92 22.69% decrease Kolkata 5 2 60% decrease Total 216 121 43.98% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 502 2,198 337.85% increase Mumbai 124 3,441 2675% increase Chennai 441 1,083 145.58% increase Kolkata 34 481 1314.71% increase Total 1,101 7,203 554.22% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,317

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 7,324

Percentage difference: 456.11% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,607 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 681 Mumbai 234 Chennai 533 Kolkata 159 Total 1,607

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 222 284 27.93% increase Mumbai 73 100 36.99% increase Chennai 214 230 7.48% increase Kolkata 98 110 12.24% increase Total 607 724 19.28% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 7,324 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 490 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 61 applications from Delhi, 121 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 144 applications from Bangalore, 92 applications from Chennai and 35 applications from Hyderabad and 11 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 25th September 2020 to 2nd October 2020 Delhi 1,090 61 Mumbai 1,335 121 Pune 778 26 Bangalore 1,151 144 Chennai 1,117 92 Hyderabad 613 35 Kolkata 166 11

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 5,385 Total ordinary publications 37,377 Total applications published 42,762 Total grants in Delhi 7,211 Total grants in Mumbai 2,982 Total grants in Chennai 6,836 Total grants in Kolkata 3,291 Total Grants 20,320 Total applications examined 55,036

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 208 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 6,849 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 208

Total designs registered this Week: 208

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 6,849

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

