05 October 2020
0 Cmnts

Massive increase in patent publications this week, over 7000 applications published!

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 2nd of October 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 7,324 patent applications have been published in the 40th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 7,324 applications published in the journal, 121 applications account for early publications while 7,203 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 724 applications have been granted last week as compared to 607 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 19.28%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi59493.22% decrease
Mumbai332524.24% decrease
Chennai1199222.69% decrease
Kolkata5260% decrease
Total21612143.98% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi5022,198337.85% increase
Mumbai1243,4412675% increase
Chennai4411,083145.58% increase
Kolkata344811314.71% increase
Total1,1017,203554.22% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,317

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 7,324

Percentage difference: 456.11% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,607 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi681
Mumbai234
Chennai533
Kolkata159
Total1,607

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi22228427.93% increase
Mumbai7310036.99% increase
Chennai2142307.48% increase
Kolkata9811012.24% increase
Total60772419.28% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 7,324 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 490 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 61 applications from Delhi, 121 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 144 applications from Bangalore, 92 applications from Chennai and 35 applications from Hyderabad and 11 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date25th September 2020 to 2nd October 2020
Delhi1,09061
Mumbai1,335121
Pune77826
Bangalore1,151144
Chennai1,11792
Hyderabad61335
Kolkata16611

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications5,385
Total ordinary publications37,377
Total applications published42,762
Total grants in Delhi7,211
Total grants in Mumbai2,982
Total grants in Chennai6,836
Total grants in Kolkata3,291
Total Grants20,320
Total applications examined55,036

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 208 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 6,849 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 208
  • Total designs registered this Week: 208

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 6,849

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

