Weekly Updates: Copyright and Entertainment Law

NBA player sued for copyright infringement

Kendrick Nunn, a player for the Los Angeles Lakers, has recently been hit with a copyright infringement suit from curtsied photographer Steven Mitchell. The suit arose after Nunn posted a photograph clicked by Mitchell, onto his social media profiles, without taking any license or permission from the photographer. Mitchell has also previously filed a similar suit against NBA legend LeBron James, which was only recently settled for around 1 million US dollars

Ranchi Court gives green light to JugJugg Jeeyo

In a recent order, the Ranchi Commercial Court refused to stay the release of Dharma Production’s latest film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ in light of a copyright infringement suit filed against the film. The suit, which was filed by Ranchi-based writer Vishal Singh, alleged that the film was based on Singh’s original story “Punny Rani”, which was allegedly submitted to Karan Johar at an earlier time. The Ranchi District Court, after arranging a screening, and assessing the claims made by Vishal Singh, dismissed the suit, and refused to stay the release of the film.

Photographer sues tattoo artist over copyright infringement

In a first-of-its-kind case, celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D was made subject to a copyright infringement suit filed before a California court, by photographer Jeffrey Sedlik, over the artist’s 2017 tattoo of jazz legend Miles Davis. Sedlik alleged that as the tattoo was substantially similar to his photograph of Miles Davis, Von D had committed copyright infringement. Von D, on the other hand, contends that the tattoo was a transformative work, and is covered under the doctrine of Fair Use. The case has now proceeded to trial and will be decided in due course by a jury.

Streaming platform Pandora sued by Lewis Black

US-based music and podcast streaming service Pandora, has recently been served with a copyright infringement lawsuit by comedian Lewis Black. The lawsuit alleges that Pandora has illegally uploaded 68 of Black’s works to its streaming platform, without acquiring the necessary rights or licenses, and without paying any royalties to the comedian. Lewis Black has now moved a California court seeking over USD 10 million in damages. Pandora has further filed a countersuit against the rights management society ‘World Collections’, the rightful licensor of Black’s work, alleging violations of antitrust law.

Authored and compiled by Varun Gopala Krishnan (Associate, BananaIP Counsels)

This Copyright and Entertainment Law News Bulletin is brought to you by the Copyright and Trademark Division of BananaIP Counsels, a Top ranked IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Copyright News.

The weekly intellectual property law news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading awareness about intellectual property and allied laws. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and link back to the source.

Disclaimer:

Please note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.