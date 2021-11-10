contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – November, 2021 – Part I

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 10th November, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of thirty-three percent (33%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of three thousand six hundred and sixty-six (3666) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office Slowing Down

The Trademark Registry sees a reduction in its working capacity during the past week. There has been a decrease of forty percent (40%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been a decrease of thirty-eight percent (38%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, five thousand five hundred and ninety-six (5596) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a thirteen percent (13%) increase in publications since last week. Additionally, six thousand and seventy-five (6075) registration certificates were issued, and five thousand two hundred and forty-two (5242) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekPercentage Change
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office54983666A decrease of 33%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings27861668A decrease of 40%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal49575596An increase of 13%
Total Registrations Granted71436075A decrease of 15%
Total Hearing Notices Issued98956178A decrease of 38%
Total Renewal Notices Issued29895242An increase of 75%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No.ParticularsNew ApplicationsExaminedPublicationsRegistered
1Ahmedabad4225348461010
2Chennai125873513531165
3Delhi1818128818192122
4Kolkata332202378367
5Mumbai107290712001411
Total4922366655966075

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 20th October, 2021

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed387696
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined189397
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published118680
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered279221

 

