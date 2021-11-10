Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – November, 2021 – Part I

Intellepedia IP Radio

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 10th November, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of thirty-three percent (33%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of three thousand six hundred and sixty-six (3666) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office Slowing Down

The Trademark Registry sees a reduction in its working capacity during the past week. There has been a decrease of forty percent (40%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been a decrease of thirty-eight percent (38%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, five thousand five hundred and ninety-six (5596) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a thirteen percent (13%) increase in publications since last week. Additionally, six thousand and seventy-five (6075) registration certificates were issued, and five thousand two hundred and forty-two (5242) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Percentage Change Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5498 3666 A decrease of 33% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 2786 1668 A decrease of 40% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 4957 5596 An increase of 13% Total Registrations Granted 7143 6075 A decrease of 15% Total Hearing Notices Issued 9895 6178 A decrease of 38% Total Renewal Notices Issued 2989 5242 An increase of 75%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No. Particulars New Applications Examined Publications Registered 1 Ahmedabad 422 534 846 1010 2 Chennai 1258 735 1353 1165 3 Delhi 1818 1288 1819 2122 4 Kolkata 332 202 378 367 5 Mumbai 1072 907 1200 1411 Total 4922 3666 5596 6075

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 20th October, 2021

Particulars No. of Applications Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 387696 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 189397 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 118680 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 279221

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy D