Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – November, 2021 – Part I
|
This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 10th November, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.
Indian Trademark Statistics
A decrease of thirty-three percent (33%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of three thousand six hundred and sixty-six (3666) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.
Trademark Office Slowing Down
The Trademark Registry sees a reduction in its working capacity during the past week. There has been a decrease of forty percent (40%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been a decrease of thirty-eight percent (38%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, five thousand five hundred and ninety-six (5596) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a thirteen percent (13%) increase in publications since last week. Additionally, six thousand and seventy-five (6075) registration certificates were issued, and five thousand two hundred and forty-two (5242) renewal notices were issued.
Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Percentage Change
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|5498
|3666
|A decrease of 33%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|2786
|1668
|A decrease of 40%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|4957
|5596
|An increase of 13%
|Total Registrations Granted
|7143
|6075
|A decrease of 15%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|9895
|6178
|A decrease of 38%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|2989
|5242
|An increase of 75%
Statistics per Trademark Office
|S. No.
|Particulars
|New Applications
|Examined
|Publications
|Registered
|1
|Ahmedabad
|422
|534
|846
|1010
|2
|Chennai
|1258
|735
|1353
|1165
|3
|Delhi
|1818
|1288
|1819
|2122
|4
|Kolkata
|332
|202
|378
|367
|5
|Mumbai
|1072
|907
|1200
|1411
|Total
|4922
|3666
|5596
|6075
Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 20th October, 2021
|Particulars
|No. of Applications
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed
|387696
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined
|189397
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Published
|118680
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered
|279221
Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy D