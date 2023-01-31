Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 20th January 2023 to 27th January 2023

BananaIP Counsels, India’s premier Intellectual Property firm, presents statistics from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the Patent Office on January 27, 2023.
INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS
The 4th issue of the Patent Journal, 2023 has published 1,155 patent applications, with 435 of these being early publications and 720 classified as ordinary publications. Compared to the preceding week, this week’s total grants have decreased by 24.93% to 614 applications.
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|148
|79
|-46.62%
|Mumbai
|208
|163
|-21.63%
|Chennai
|152
|170
|11.84%
|Kolkata
|25
|23
|-8.00%
|Total
|533
|435
|-18.38%
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|11
|77
|600.00%
|Mumbai
|217
|173
|-20.27%
|Chennai
|250
|158
|-36.80%
|Kolkata
|89
|312
|250.06%
|Total
|567
|720
|26.98%
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,100
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,155
Percentage difference: 5.00% increase
First Examination Report (FER) Statistics
A total of 1,095 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here
|City
|No. of FER Issued
|Delhi
|431
|Mumbai
|230
|Chennai
|365
|Kolkata
|69
|Total
|1,095
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|330
|254
|-23.03%
|Mumbai
|151
|102
|-32.45%
|Chennai
|222
|193
|-13.06%
|Kolkata
|115
|65
|-43.47%
|Total
|818
|614
|-24.93%
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
Of the total 1,155 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 218 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 11 applications from Delhi, 33 applications from Mumbai, 44 applications from Pune, 45 applications from Bangalore, 62 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.
|List of Cities
|1st of January 2023 till 27th January 2023
|20th of January 2023 till 27th January 2023
|Delhi
|45
|11
|Mumbai
|137
|33
|Pune
|110
|44
|Bangalore
|406
|45
|Chennai
|229
|62
|Hyderabad
|94
|18
|Kolkata
|9
|5
Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2023 till 27th January 2023)
|Particulars
|No. of Applications
|Total early publications
|2,475
|Total ordinary publications
|2,929
|Total applications published
|5,404
|Total grants in Delhi
|1,355
|Total grants in Mumbai
|570
|Total grants in Chennai
|1,022
|Total grants in Kolkata
|381
|Total Grants
|3,328
|Total applications examined
|3,986
INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS
The design office has registered 1,213 designs this week, bringing the total number of applications registered since January 1st, 2023, to 4,945.
- Total designs registered in the last Week: 1,194
- Total designs registered this Week: 1,213
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2023 till date: 4,945.