2 days ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 20th January 2023 to 27th January 2023

HomeAll Posts...Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics...

BananaIP Counsels, India’s premier Intellectual Property firm, presents statistics from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the Patent Office on January 27, 2023.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

The 4th issue of the Patent Journal, 2023 has published 1,155 patent applications, with 435 of these being early publications and 720 classified as ordinary publications. Compared to the preceding week, this week’s total grants have decreased by 24.93% to 614 applications.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi14879-46.62%
Mumbai208163-21.63%
Chennai15217011.84%
Kolkata2523-8.00%
Total533435-18.38%

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1177600.00%
Mumbai217173-20.27%
Chennai250158-36.80%
Kolkata89312250.06%
Total56772026.98%

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,100
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,155
Percentage difference: 5.00% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1,095 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi431
Mumbai230
Chennai365
Kolkata69
Total1,095

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi330254-23.03%
Mumbai151102-32.45%
Chennai222193-13.06%
Kolkata11565-43.47%
Total818614-24.93%

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,155 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 218 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 11 applications from Delhi, 33 applications from Mumbai, 44 applications from Pune, 45 applications from Bangalore, 62 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2023 till 27th January 202320th of January 2023 till 27th January 2023
Delhi4511
Mumbai13733
Pune11044
Bangalore40645
Chennai22962
Hyderabad9418
Kolkata95

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2023 till 27th January 2023)

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total early publications2,475
Total ordinary publications2,929
Total applications published5,404
Total grants in Delhi1,355
Total grants in Mumbai570
Total grants in Chennai1,022
Total grants in Kolkata381
Total Grants3,328
Total applications examined3,986

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered 1,213 designs this week, bringing the total number of applications registered since January 1st, 2023, to 4,945.

  • Total designs registered in the last Week: 1,194
  • Total designs registered this Week: 1,213
    Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2023 till date: 4,945.

Leave a comment

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.