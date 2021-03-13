Slow down in activity across the Indian patent office this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 12th of March 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 987 patent applications have been published in the 11th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 987 applications published in the journal, 183 applications account for early publications while 804 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 616 applications have been granted last week as compared to 785 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 21.53%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 62 57 8.07% decrease Mumbai 31 37 19.36% increase Chennai 100 81 19% decrease Kolkata 13 8 38.46% decrease Total 206 183 11.17% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 411 297 27.74% decrease Mumbai 174 143 17.82% decrease Chennai 287 224 21.95% decrease Kolkata 100 140 40% increase Total 972 804 17.28% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,178

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 987

Percentage difference: 16.21% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,266 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 452 Mumbai 187 Chennai 511 Kolkata 116 Total 1,266

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 280 209 25.36% decrease Mumbai 129 111 13.95% decrease Chennai 251 218 13.15% decrease Kolkata 125 78 37.6% decrease Total 785 616 21.53% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 987 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 113 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 18 applications from Delhi, 26 applications from Mumbai, 7 applications from Pune, 17 applications from Bangalore, 25 applications from Chennai, 16 applications from Hyderabad and 4 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 5th February 2021 to 12th March 2021 Delhi 141 18 Mumbai 188 26 Pune 134 7 Bangalore 184 17 Chennai 311 25 Hyderabad 116 16 Kolkata 26 4

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 2,438 Total ordinary publications 8,630 Total applications published 11,068 Total grants in Delhi 2,356 Total grants in Mumbai 1,032 Total grants in Chennai 2,214 Total grants in Kolkata 945 Total Grants 6,547 Total applications examined 16,678

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 203 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 2,229 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202

Total designs registered this Week: 203

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 2,229

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

