Slow down in activity across the Indian patent office this week
This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 12th of March 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.
INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS
A total of 987 patent applications have been published in the 11th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 987 applications published in the journal, 183 applications account for early publications while 804 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 616 applications have been granted last week as compared to 785 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 21.53%
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|62
|57
|8.07% decrease
|Mumbai
|31
|37
|19.36% increase
|Chennai
|100
|81
|19% decrease
|Kolkata
|13
|8
|38.46% decrease
|Total
|206
|183
|11.17% decrease
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|411
|297
|27.74% decrease
|Mumbai
|174
|143
|17.82% decrease
|Chennai
|287
|224
|21.95% decrease
|Kolkata
|100
|140
|40% increase
|Total
|972
|804
|17.28% decrease
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,178
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 987
Percentage difference: 16.21% decrease
FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS
A total of 1,266 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
|City
|No. of FER Issued
|Delhi
|452
|Mumbai
|187
|Chennai
|511
|Kolkata
|116
|Total
|1,266
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|280
|209
|25.36% decrease
|Mumbai
|129
|111
|13.95% decrease
|Chennai
|251
|218
|13.15% decrease
|Kolkata
|125
|78
|37.6% decrease
|Total
|785
|616
|21.53% decrease
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
Of the total 987 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 113 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 18 applications from Delhi, 26 applications from Mumbai, 7 applications from Pune, 17 applications from Bangalore, 25 applications from Chennai, 16 applications from Hyderabad and 4 from Kolkata.
|List of Cities
|1st of January till date
|5th February 2021 to 12th March 2021
|Delhi
|141
|18
|Mumbai
|188
|26
|Pune
|134
|7
|Bangalore
|184
|17
|Chennai
|311
|25
|Hyderabad
|116
|16
|Kolkata
|26
|4
PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)
|Total early publications
|2,438
|Total ordinary publications
|8,630
|Total applications published
|11,068
|Total grants in Delhi
|2,356
|Total grants in Mumbai
|1,032
|Total grants in Chennai
|2,214
|Total grants in Kolkata
|945
|Total Grants
|6,547
|Total applications examined
|16,678
INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS
The design office has registered a total of 203 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 2,229 applications.
- Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202
- Total designs registered this Week: 203
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 2,229
Data compiled by Jaya Pandey
